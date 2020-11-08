MANCHESTER — Sam Fazioli won the CMC Manchester City Marathon last year, but on Sunday his repeat victory came under different circumstances.
Outside City Hall, runners took off between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. from the starting line two at a time, 10-seconds apart, based on their speed — a change made to make sure runners remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such time-trial starts aren’t typical for long-distance road races.
The change prevented the formation of a large pack of runners trying to edge each other out.
“It was close enough to where it was still fun,” said Fazioli, 28, of Salem. “It still got the race juices flowing.”
He topped the course record during the 14th annual race by 30 seconds, with an official time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 28 seconds.
“I thought if we had a nice day I was going to go for it,” he said.
Second place in the men’s division went to Sean MacDonald, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. (2:25:49) and third went to Connor Rockett, 24, also of Cambridge (2:29:37).
With temperatures nearing the 70s by late morning, hundreds of people cheered along Elm Street as the names of the competitors were announced. Most adhered to mask and social-distancing recommendations.
Millennium Running worked with city and state officials to host this year’s race, according to owner John Mortimer. The company has hosted 25 in-person races since June 8 under guidance established by the governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force.
“It looks and feels different, however, because of the protocols of social distancing and time-trial starts; we now have a safe vehicle in which to produce the event,” he said.
Mortimer claims this is the largest running event held in the country since the Los Angeles Marathon on March 8.
The company estimated 500 marathon runners, 600 half-marathon runners and 300 people took part in a relay on Sunday. About 250 ran a 5K on Saturday.
Approximately 250 runners decided to run the different races virtually, with runners mapping out their own course, Hortimer.
“They’re just so happy to have an event,” Mortimer said. “They are grateful. They’ve been running their neighborhoods and in some ways shut down or locked down for months and months and months … it brings a sense of normalcy back to their lives.”
No injuries or incidents were reported on race day.
Volunteers handed runners masks to wear before having their medal placed around their necks.
Hirut Guangul, 28, of Litchfield, Conn., won the female division with a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 44 seconds. She is originally from Ethiopia.
It was her first race since February, but she did not train like she normally does because of the pandemic.
“I could not push as much,” she said.
Second place in the women’s division went to Amanda Beucler, 26, of Medford, Mass. (2:55:48) and third went to Heather Stover, 33, of Rochester, N.H. (2:59:43).
On Hanover Street, Christina Knickerbocker of Hooksett cheered on runners as she waited for her husband, David. She was with their four daughters.
They tracked his process using an application on their phone and cheered him on in different spots along the course, including Livingston Park.
The time-trial start allowed each runner's name to be called out by an announcer, she said.
“We were unsure it was going to happen at all,” Knickerbocker said. “We were very excited to hear Millennium and Manchester were working together to actually put something on that would satisfy both the COVID restriction as well as the social aspect.”
MacDonald, who ran one marathon pre-COVID, called the time-trial start a “good compromise” given the pandemic. He wanted to take advantage of the in-person event.
“It is different; it is hard to tell where people started and gauge how you would in a typical race,” he said.
Most races have been canceled or converted into virtual experiences, Fazioli said.
“These races feel like a return to normalcy,” he said. “It is a breath of fresh air.”