It’s not the way the Chicago Sky wanted to go into the WNBA playoffs, but they proved last year they don’t need the top seed to win a championship.

Chicago takes its No. 2 seed into Wednesday night’s first-round opener in Chicago against the New York Liberty. The Sky were the sixth overall seed in 2021 when they won two elimination games to reach the semifinals, then topped Connecticut and ousted Phoenix, 3-1, in the championship series.