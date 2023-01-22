Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE -- Top women's seed Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round on Sunday, with title threat Coco Gauff also exiting in tears, as a pair of underestimated Grand Slam champions tore open the women's draw.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided a similar fate by claiming a thrilling 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 win over Italian Jannik Sinner and keep his dreams of a first Grand Slam title alive.