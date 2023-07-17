New Jersey/New York Gotham FC midfielder Kristie Mewis controls the ball against Racing Louisville FC during a game last month. Mewis is a key player for a U.S. squad that opens Women’s World Cup play on Friday night against Vietnam.
AUCKLAND — Four-time defending champion United States may have a target on its back, but the Americans are taking it in stride at the Women’s World Cup, midfielder Kristie Mewis said on Monday.
The Americans are favorites, according to a Nielsen’s Gracenote forecast on Monday. But it is far from lonely at the top of the top-ranked squad.
Sweden, two-time champ Germany, France and European champion England are widely seen as the main contenders to dethrone the U.S., who kick off Friday night (Eastern Standard Time) in Auckland against Vietnam.
“It’s always tough being at the top because everyone’s kind of chasing you and everyone will give you their best game, but there’s no other place you’d rather be,” Mewis said on Monday.
“We’re just going to take one game at a time and continue to play the soccer that we know how to play.”
The U.S. suffered three straight defeats for the first time since 1993 in October and November when they fell to rival England and then lost to Spain and Germany, before regrouping for a strong start to 2023.
The growing popularity of the women’s game and increasing competitiveness of the professional ranks have narrowed the gap between the defending champions, who settled for bronze at the Tokyo Games, and the rest of the world.
Canada, which ended the U.S. path to Olympic gold in 2021, is also vying for the trophy, along with Japan, which beat the Americans in the 2011 World Cup final.
“We want all women’s teams to get better and better and we want to get better and better,” said Mewis, who was born in Weymouth, Mass.
“We encourage it, but we obviously want to still be the best. So we’re going to keep pushing the limit and everybody else can try and follow us.”