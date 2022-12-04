World Cup: France, England showdown set Wire Reports Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save France and England earned World Cup victories on Sunday, setting up a showdown between the countries next week.For France, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France to a 3-1 win against Poland.Giroud’s strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading men’s scorer.Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and curled a shot into the top-right corner in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0.They were his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament, boosting the 23-year-old star’s career total to nine World Cup goals.England advanced with a 3-0 win over Senegal.Midfielder Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored to lead England.England has scored 12 goals so far in the World Cup, equaling their previous best World Cup total in Russia in 2018 when it reached the semifinals. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage