Waterville Valley Resort will host the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) World Cups of moguls and dual moguls in 2024 and 2025.

The events will mark the first time Waterville Valley has hosted FIS Freestyle World Cups. However, the resort is no stranger to World Cup competition, having hosted FIS Alpine World Cup final in 1966 and 11 FIS Alpine World Cup races throughout its history.