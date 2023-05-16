Waterville Valley Resort will host the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) World Cups of moguls and dual moguls in 2024 and 2025.
The events will mark the first time Waterville Valley has hosted FIS Freestyle World Cups. However, the resort is no stranger to World Cup competition, having hosted FIS Alpine World Cup final in 1966 and 11 FIS Alpine World Cup races throughout its history.
The resort opened the first freestyle instruction program in the United States in 1969. In 1970, it organized the first National Open Championships of Freestyle Skiing. Over the decades, it has hosted 16 competitions, including 11 Alpine World Cup races, four U.S. Freestyle Championships, one U.S. Alpine Championships as well as freeski and snowboard U.S. Revolution Tours.
“I competed in my first sanctioned mogul event at Waterville Valley when I was 8 years old,” said retired two-time Olympic medalist Hannah Kearney, a Hanover High grad. “I was instantly hooked on the sport. I spent every weekend over the next eight years training with the exceptional WVBBTS Freestyle Team until I made the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team in 2002.
“When young athletes watch the best in the world compete in their backyard, it provides a source of tangible inspiration to achieve their potential. I hope to return to my roots to cheer them on in person next January!”