Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-England at USA

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner catches the ball against England during the second half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

 Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY SPORTS

The U.S. men's national team tied England 0-0 in Group B play at the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday.

With the result, the U.S. is in position to advance to the knockout round with a win against Iran in the final group stage match Tuesday in Dohar, Qatar. England finishes against Wales on Tuesday.