Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Iran at USA

Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America midfielder Weston McKennie (8) hugs defender Sergino Dest (2) after forward Christian Pulisic (not pictured) scored a goal against Iran during the first half of a group stage during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

 Danielle Parhizkaran

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute and the U.S. men's national team held on in a must-win match to defeat Iran 1-0 in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16.

The U.S. plays Group A winner The Netherlands on Saturday. Group B winner England plays Group A runner-up Senegal on Sunday.