After it was over, after they had shocked the hockey world Tuesday night, Team USA’s players — arms locked around each other as they became a band of brothers for the rest of their lives — gleefully and proudly sang the national anthem during the awards ceremony in Edmonton.
Yes, they were badly off key, but no one cared.
They were too busy enjoying their epic 2-0 win over heavily favored Canada to capture the IIHF World Junior title at Rogers Place.
Goalie Spencer Knight (34 saves) was brilliant as the Americans won their first WJC since 2017.
“We played such a great team game,” said Trevor Zegras, an Anaheim Ducks prospect who had seven goals and 18 points while being named the tournament MVP. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Playing confidently from the start, Team USA got goals from Alex Turcotte (first period) and Zegras (early in the second period), and received flawless goaltending from Knight, a sophomore at Boston College, as they jolted defending champion Canada, which had been 6-0 in the tournament and had outscored its opponents, 41-4, going into the final.
“They played terrific and played for each other,” said USA coach Nate Leaman, the head coach at Providence College. “Those are the things that make you proud as a coach.”
Leaman directed USA past a Canada team that had 19 players who were first-round NHL draft picks.
Turcotte’s goal was the first five-on-five tally allowed by Canada in the tournament — and the first time it had trailed at any point in the tourney.
The Americans, who finished a disappointing sixth last year, dropped a 5-3 decision to Russia in their first game in this tourney, but they kept improving and they won the last six games to capture their fifth WJC.
York, a Flyers prospect who grew up in southern California, played 20 minutes, 13 seconds and was solid on defense Tuesday. He’s a sophomore at the University of Michigan.
“It wasn’t easy. We lost two key centers to COVID before the tourney,” York said. “ ... It wasn’t pretty tonight, but we got it done.”
Canada outshot the Americans, 34-21, including 15-1 in the third period. Knight, a BC star who is a Florida Panthers prospect, had a clunker in the Game 1 loss to Russia but rebounded and played superbly the rest of the way, notching a USA-record three shutouts ...
Team USA has won the last four times it has met Canada in the WJC final. The U.S. also won titles in 2004, 2010, 2013, and 2017.