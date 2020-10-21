Luigi’s Pizza waited a while to win its championship.
The Manchester 40-and-Over Hockey League championship game, postponed since last March, was finally played several weeks ago and Luigi’s Pizza claimed the Amoskeag Cup for a second straight season by beating Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 6-3.
The winners were led by the league’s leading scorer, Eric Grant, and by Mike Mailloux, each of whom registered two goals and an assist. Gene Webber and Mike Gamache, who also had an assist, rounded out the scoring for Luigi’s. Jim Doherty chipped in with two assists.
Phaneuf got goals from Roy Chamberlain, team sponsor Buddy Phanuef and from Danny Leblance, who also had an assist. Luigi’s Dan Smith earned the win, turning aside 20 shots in the process. Mark Crowley made 27 saves for Phaneuf.
2020-21 season
Games of Oct. 2
Visiting Angels edged Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 4-3. Goaltender Rocky Desrosiers led the winners with a 33-save performance and Jeb Sayer tallied twice and added an assist. Greg Wood had a goal and two assists and Scott Legasse chipped in with two helpers.
Gene Webber scored what proved to be the game-winning goal. Danny Leblanc led Phaneuf with two goals and an assist. Jim Doherty also scored for Phaneuf. Team captain Jim Figueira had two assists. Dan Smith had 22 saves for Phanuef.
Luigi’s Pizza tripped up LeClerc State Farm Insurance, 4-1. The winners got goals from Mike Gamache, Tony Cabana, Glen Boisvert and Roger Lajeunesse, whose empty-net goal sealed the win. Butch Greenwood had LeClerc’s goal. Dave Anstey earned the win, turning aside 21 shots in the process. Shane Burgess made 27 saves in the LeClerc net.
Games of Oct. 9
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators tied, 4-4. Mike Berube scored two goals and Steve Smith had a goal and two assists to pace the Phaneuf offense. Bob Camire also scored a goal. Dave Robidoux and Dan Charest each had a goal and an assist for Atlas, with Jim Doherty and Bruce Belanger also scoring. Mark Sloan had 29 saves in the Atlas net and Dan Smith had 24 for Phaneuf.
Visiting Angels rolled to an 8-2 romp over Luigi’s Pizza. Scott Legasse and Marshall Young each tallied twice for the Angels, who also got goals from Gene Webber, Jeb Sayer, Roy Hull and Greg Wood, who also had three assists.
Scoring for Luigi’s were Mike Gamache and Roger Lavoie. Rocky Desrosiers earned the win for Visiting Angels, turning aside 321 shots. Dave Anstey made 29 saves for Luigi’s.