Emma Wright and Tiana Adams became national champions by chance.
Neither New Hampshire native had ever played rugby when they were recruited as freshmen by the Roger Williams University women’s rugby team because of their athletic background.
Wright, a junior from Manchester, played soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Trinity High School. Adams, a senior from Rochester, started gymnastics at age 3 and competed through college.
“I actually just got a DM (direct message) from one of the girls on the team and they were just like, ‘Hey, you look athletic,’” Wright said.
“I was walking around signing up for gymnastics because we do a club fair at school,” Adams said. “I was walking by the rugby table and one of the girls said, ‘Oh, you look really strong. You should come join rugby.’ I said, ‘OK, I’ll come try it,’ and I’ll make new friends.”
Now veterans of the sport, both played key roles for Roger Williams this past spring as the Hawks won the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 7s National Championship in April. Roger Williams also won the Division I club 7s title at the Collegiate Rugby Championship May Madness tournament last year.
Laconia native and 2021 Roger Williams graduate Caitlin Mallahan is the Hawks’ head coach. The team also has three other Granite Staters on the roster: freshman flanker Corrie Smith (Salem), freshman prop/hooker Dany Poore (Manchester) and sophomore prop/flanker Zoey Cormican (Rochester).
Adams, who plays the scrumhalf position, co-captained the team with classmate Casey Dunbar this past spring while balancing captain duties for the gymnastics team and her schoolwork.
Wright, who plays the prop position, was a starter for the Hawks throughout the NCR 7s national championship tournament. She competed alongside Roger Williams classmate Sarah Gray with the Under-23 New England Independents team at the USA Rugby All-Star Tournament last weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Independents are the official senior development squad for the New England Free Jacks Major League Rugby team.
At scrumhalf, Adams sets the pace for her team, makes decisions on when to pass, and serves as its eyes on the field. The position is similar to a quarterback in football.
Wright, who will captain the team next year, said her responsibilities at prop are to be a battering ram by running hard at the line to break through and to support her teammates in the scrum.
“I always try and bring a lot of energy,” Wright said. “A lot of people say I’m a very loud, outgoing person and I try to demonstrate it on the rugby field and just keep everyone’s head’s up, keep everyone going, determined.”
Adams said Wright is the Hawks’ hype person — always in a good mood and ready to play. Wright was also determined to win the NCR 7s national title this spring, Wright said, after missing the end of the fall 15s season with a broken collarbone. “She wanted it so hard, probably one of the ones that wanted it the most on that field,” Adams said.
Adams, Wright said, is intense, tough, always there when you need her to be on the field and was a great captain for the Hawks this past season. “She’s just an incredible leader on and off the field,” Wright said.
Roger Williams placed third at the NCR Division II 15s tournament last fall. Before the 7s national tournament this spring, the Hawks played largely against Division I competition during the regular season.
Roger Williams opened the NCR 7s tournament in Boyds, Maryland, with victories over Shippensburg (39-0) and the University of Texas at San Antonio (36-0) and advanced to the final with a 24-5 triumph over Grand Valley State.
Wright said the team’s positivity and chemistry fueled its tournament run.
“We have a lot of fast girls, we know we can play the game,” Wright said. “We just know where each other are. The captain from last year, Casey Dunbar, and I would see each other and we’d know where each other were. … I’d run up, draw a few defenders in and hit her on the wing and she’d be gone.”
The Hawks and Colorado School of Mines were tied at 5-5 for the longest time in the final, Wright said, and Roger Williams secured the 10-5 win by scoring on the game’s last play. Hawks freshman Natalia Comiskey, who won tournament MVP honors, scored her sixth try (rugby’s equivalent of a touchdown) of the tournament to clinch her team the victory and title.
Wright, on the sideline with a swollen eye, hugged all her nearby teammates after Comiskey scored. Adams collapsed on the field alongside Dunbar.
“I couldn’t stop crying after the game,” Adams said. “I’m not a crier whatsoever. I was just so happy. It was just so much hard work put into those last few minutes. … I just knew that we deserved to win.”
Adams said she will miss being part of the program but is excited to see where it goes next year with Wright serving as a captain.
Wright said she has already learned so much this offseason with the Independents team and she’s excited to bring that knowledge back to the Hawks next year.
“I think the Roger Williams season, it’s been great and it’s going to continue to be great,” Wright said.