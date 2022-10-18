MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo reacts after the final out of New York’s win Tuesday afternoon.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton blasted a three-run home run in the first inning, Aaron Judge followed with a solo drive an inning later and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday.

The Yankees overcame a 2-1 deficit in a best-of-five series for the third time — and second time against Cleveland — to advance to their third ALCS meeting with the Houston Astros, who have been off since beating Seattle in 18 innings on Saturday. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Houston.