Thirteen months ago, pitchers Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes were relative unknowns.
Cortes, initially drafted by the New York Yankees in 2013, had bounced around from the Yankees to the Orioles to the Mariners and back to the Yankees, each time released by his previous team.
But after pitching well for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre at the start of 2021, Cortes was promoted to the Yanks on May 9. He finished with a 2-3 record, a 2.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 93 innings.
Holmes, meanwhile, started 2021 as a struggling reliever with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
When he was dealt to the Yankees on July 26, he had a 4.93 ERA. But he finished the season with a 5-2 record and a 1.61 ERA.
Was it a coincidence that both players improved under the tutelage of Yankees third-year pitching coach and Concord native Matt Blake?
While Cortes’ 2021 stats with New York were impressive, they’re dwarfed by what he’s accomplished so far this season. Before Wednesday night’s start against the Angels, he was 4-1 in nine starts with a 1.70 ERA replete with 61 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.
On paper, Gerrit Cole is the Yankees’ ace. But a case could be made that Cortes, a left-hander, has supplanted him in that role.
“Nestor thrives on precision and funk,” Blake said during a recent phone interview. “He changes arm angles, varies the speed of his windup and hides the ball in his delivery. He pitches with a spin rate that makes geeks weak-kneed and a flourish that makes longtime fans fall in love with the game all over again.
“He’s really identified what he does well and he’s not scared to do it. Some guys maybe are looking around trying to be someone else. He’s really authentic in who he is.”
Cortes doesn’t blow away batters like Sandy Koufax. Instead, because of the work he’s done with Blake, his low-90s fastball is complemented by a slider and cutter along with command and control.
Holmes, meanwhile, went from nowhere to somewhere.
Through Tuesday, the right-handed reliever owned a career-high consecutive scoreless innings streak (23), a 4-0 record, six saves and a 0.38 ERA.
With Aroldis Chapman on the injured list, Holmes has been ordained as the Yankees’ closer.
“One of the important changes for Holmes is he uses his sinker more than in the past,” Blake said. “He uses it a career-high 79 percent of the time whereas last season he only used it 59 percent of the time.”
Blake admitted that working with Holmes on his sinker and slider has netted improvements.
“We increased the movement on his slider,” Blake said. “He took off two miles per hour on his slider and increased the movement of the pitch by six inches.
“We did this by changing the grip on that pitch.”
Given all the injuries to their position players, a primary reason for the Yankees’ success is the pitching of Cortes, Holmes, Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and others.
Blake isn’t taking credit, though. He chooses to focus on the pitchers for listening to what he says. He does concede he’s “pleased with the results.”
Blake, at 36 the youngest pitching coach in Major League Baseball history, credits much of his success to his coach at Concord High, Scott Owen.
“I feel like he gave me an opportunity,” Blake said. “He pushed me to be the best version of myself.
“He was instrumental in molding me as a person and to be a better leader. That helped me as I got further on in my college career.”
Blake, a lefty, pitched at Holy Cross — he has a degree in psychology and philosophy — and then with the now-defunct Concord Quarry Dogs of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He was never a prospect, he said.
“I was an above-average player in high school,” he said. “I grew into velocity but I learned how to pitch as I got older.”
Since Blake never pitched in the minors, the fact the Yankees entrusted him with an important role underscores the confidence they have in his work.
“It was a hurdle early on because there weren’t a lot of coaches with backgrounds similar to mine,” he said. “All players want to be coached They want to become better versions of themselves.
“Players are willing to be coached at all stages of their lives.”