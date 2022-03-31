Tim Brown said he learned some of his most important life lessons — working hard, earning your reputation, teamwork, caring about people — from playing sports growing up in Lowell, Mass.
After Brown moved to Manchester in 1991, he taught those same lessons as a youth coach and created opportunities for kids to learn them through leagues and camps he helped organize.
For his contributions to youth sports in Manchester, Brown will receive the 52nd Carl Lundholm Memorial Award at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet on Sunday at Manchester Country Club.
The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in the community. The Leaders event is sponsored by the University System of New Hampshire, Apple Therapy Services, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and Express MED.
“Sports have a lot of parallels to real life,” said Brown, who spent 31 years in law enforcement over his time with the Hudson and Manchester Police Departments and as a federal parole officer before retiring in 2017. “I became a believer in if someone is involved in and has the opportunity to play sports, they have the chance to make great friendships.”
Brown, 57, coached in the Manchester East Cobras youth football program and helped create the now-discontinued Manchester Police Athletic League lacrosse program in the 1990s.
The Manchester resident also worked with Southern New Hampshire University to create its annual men’s hockey Stovepipe Tournament, which began in 1995 and raises funds for MPAL, and served as president of the Manchester Central Booster Club from 2009-12.
Brown coached the mighty mites and junior midgets teams over his five years in the Cobras program. Brown said he taught his players the fundamentals of football and strived to be a supportive coach.
Yamil Pizarro, who was a fullback on Brown’s 1999 Cobras team, broke his finger during a rainy-day practice that season. Pizarro’s mom’s car broke down on her way to pick him up so Brown brought both Pizarro and his mom to the hospital.
A couple years ago, when Pizarro, 32, was going through a rough patch after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps., he reached out to Brown through Facebook to express the positive impact his former coach had on his life. Pizarro, who was friends with Brown’s son, Ethan, growing up, said he had not talked to Brown in a long time but Brown responded right away and the two got to catching up.
“Anytime I needed help, he was there,” said Pizarro, who now lives in Victorville, Calif.
Brown, who also has a daughter, Molly, said his involvement in creating the MPAL lacrosse program started with an out-of-the-blue phone call. A youth hockey player called him and asked if there was a way for MPAL to offer lacrosse.
At the initial meeting held at the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, Brown said 25-30 kids attended and later about 60 signed up for that first season in 1997. The league’s numbers exploded the next season, Brown said, and eventually grew to offer five boys teams and three girls teams.
“The kids wanted it,” said Brown, who also ran MPAL’s street hockey program and helped coordinate MPAL summer hockey camps at Saint Anselm College. “It wasn’t in the city, we talked, there seemed to be a lot of kids there so we did it ... At one time, I think it was at the 12A level, we had both the girls and boys playing for the state titles. The girls won and the boys lost. We were probably six years old (as a program) when that happened.”
The Manchester Boys and Girls Club served as a partner for the MPAL lacrosse program’s first five seasons, Brown said.
Brown, who served as MPAL’s vice chairman for 14 years, worked with local colleges to send parents to coaching clinics to learn the game and players to summer programs. Brown briefly coached early on and his wife, Lisa, who is a cardiac nurse, also coached on the girls side for several years.
Funds raised from the SNHU Stovepipe tournament and MPAL’s golf tournament often helped provide equipment for players, Brown said.
“He was always doing something for the league,” said Brad Nichols, who succeeded Brown as the lacrosse program’s organizer in the early 2000s. “He wasn’t just calling the shots. He was always developing it with the clinics and the referees. He was always taking those relationships to the next level and I got a lot out of that from him. Having a contact is one thing but having a relationship is another thing.”
Nichols’ children, Matthew, Ryan and Katie, all played in the league. Nichols also attended a few coaching clinics and coached his son Ryan’s team for one season.
“The rookie coaches,” Nichols said, “if they had coached another sport and had the interactions down with the kids and the communication skills that way, then they were able to pick up the technical skills from the clinics and be able to teach the sport as well as the child development.”
While his son Ethan was attending Manchester Central, Brown joined the Central Booster Club in 2006. After he became the booster club’s president three years later, Brown turned it into a nonprofit in order to improve its fundraising abilities.
The nonprofit designation, Brown said, led to more corporate donations and new fundraisers like wine tastings and silent auctions, which allowed the booster club to almost always aid any Central team that asked for financial help.
“We had a formal application — they’d have to submit what they needed and then we had an open board meeting and people would vote yes or no,” Brown said. “We rarely turned anybody down because we had the money to do that.”
Brown is still involved in youth sports to this day. He now works as a family resource coordinator with the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority and has helped run a summer basketball league at Elmwood Gardens the past few years.
“Tim and his family, they’re great souls to have on this Earth and we need to have more like them and it’s unfortunate that we don’t,” Pizarro said.