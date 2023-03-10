Head coach Mike Anderson was fired by St. John’s on Friday, ending his four-year run with the Red Storm.
“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” athletic director Mike Cragg said in a statement. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”
St. John’s was 18-15 this season (7-13 Big East) and is reportedly interested in Iona head coach Rick Pitino.
Pitino, 70, is reportedly also a target of Georgetown. Head coach Patrick Ewing was fired Thursday.
Anderson has four seasons remaining on his contract. Anderson, 63, was 68-56 at St. John’s and 438-257 overall as a head coach at St. John’s, UAB, Missouri and Arkansas.
