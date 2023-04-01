Nature talks - pic1

A skunk turned out to be the surprise resident inside the outhouse on the old Cole farm.

 Union Leader File Photo

Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 3, 1982.

HOW SLOWLY SPRING comes. I try to hurry it along. I’ve always done so even when winter sports held much attraction for me. I look forward to greeting our summer birds at their arrival. I look, also, for the mammals to become active. Woodchucks have always been a favorite, even though they do burrow in my meadows and plague us at garden time. The first one of the season to wander out into the meadow and sit straight looking for danger makes me want to tell of it.