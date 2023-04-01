Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on April 3, 1982.
HOW SLOWLY SPRING comes. I try to hurry it along. I’ve always done so even when winter sports held much attraction for me. I look forward to greeting our summer birds at their arrival. I look, also, for the mammals to become active. Woodchucks have always been a favorite, even though they do burrow in my meadows and plague us at garden time. The first one of the season to wander out into the meadow and sit straight looking for danger makes me want to tell of it.
Skunks seem to be about the first to begin their outside wanderings. It won’t be long before they will walk under our window and leave the air noticeably different. I’ve never dug out their burrows, so I can’t tell if their odor lingers where they sleep.
We have always had several of these nocturnal mammals around the farm, but on the whole they have caused little grief. Occasionally, we’ve had dogs who liked to tease skunks a little and have paid the price. We’ve also paid the price. I have never been sure whether tomato juice gets rid of skunk odor or not, but I suppose one would need two dogs to tell — one treated and the other untreated, as a control. I’ll not experiment, but leave that to the more scientifically bent.
I do recall one experience with skunks that occurred several years ago. It was before we tore down the outhouse. That was a sad day for me when that marvelous old structure was loaded onto the truck for its ride to the dump.
It was a “two-holer” and had been built with great care, perhaps a hundred years before. It was made of narrow, hard pine, matched lumber. At one time its inside had been shellacked so that when the sun was just right it shone brightly. It backed into the west, with its door to the east. Old settlers had placed it thus to stave off the effects of the prevailing winds. There were several advantages to its placement which I will leave out of this discussion, but, suffice it to say, they knew what they were doing.
The little building was within the confines of an old shed, used by a former owner to park his horse-drawn hearse in. The particular owner was the village sexton and apparently there were times when he transported certain of his fellow citizens to their last resting place.
One summer, there seemed to be signs of strange goings-on beneath the old privy. A slight noise, a momentary scratching, a wheeze from an unknown source. Nothing too tangible, but everything was not exactly right. It was more of a feeling that whenever I was comfortably seated I felt I was not always enjoying complete privacy.
One morning, when such a thought came over me, I decided to investigate. Slowly, I lifted the cover from the other hole. I detected a slight movement and upon closer inspection, and utilizing the reflected rays from morning sun, I saw quite plainly a black animal which I at first took to be a stray cat. This was but a momentary thought, for suddenly a white stripe came into view which changed my diagnosis. It was no cat.
I must confess that sharing this type of abode with a skunk was not my choice, but I hasten to add that whatever it was, it was always a lady or gentleman, for it caused no disturbance whatsoever. For that I was most grateful.
As I look out the meadow, still snow covered, waiting for spring, my thoughts return from yesteryear and begin to travel forward. I’ll soon see the red maple buds begin to swell and the catkins burst forth from the poplar trees. Bloodroot and hepaticas will bring forth their lovely blooms and the birds will sing of spring.
I will welcome them all.
.
Stacy Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.
Spring break is here, and summer vacations are just around the bend. But while increasingly stressed-out U.S. workers say having paid time off is critical, many still don't even take all that they're allowed.
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican on Thursday formally repudiated the colonial-era "doctrine of discovery," used centuries ago to justify European conquests of Africa and the Americas, saying "it is not part of Catholic Church teaching."
The name Hummer is no secret in the automobile industry, but one that has gone dormant for many years. With the elimination of Hummer in the GM organization back in the 2000s, the big and brawny gas guzzler fazed itself right out of business. In 2022, that changed as GM needed to evolve some…
ROME - Pope Francis is expected to soon leave the Rome hospital where he was admitted this week and to take part in this weekend's Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced Friday.