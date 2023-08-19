FIRST LADY Jill Biden will join celebrities Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake on the charity special “Stand Up to Cancer” (8 p.m. Saturday, CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Discovery Life, ESPN News, Gala, HBO, IFC, AHC, Showtime and Starz, TV-PG). In total, more than 50 media platforms will carry the special, which can also be streamed on Disney+, Peacock, Max, Hulu and others.

Tonight’s event will review the impact of more than 15 years of fundraising and recall musical performances and comedy sketches from past “Stand Up” events.