WHAT’S THE BEST way to describe the new series “The Luminaries” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA)? Perhaps as a period costume drama seemingly intended to fill a gap between seasons of “Outlander.”
Like “Outlander,” this new series is based on a popular novel, in this case a massive 2013 epic by Eleanor Catton.
And like entirely too many series, it begins with an unsettling scene of violence and mystery then flashes back to a more tranquil moment for contemplative explanation.
We first encounter the fetching Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) as her ship approaches 19th-century New Zealand, home to a raging gold rush. Taking in the lush scenery, she encounters a would-be prospector, Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), and they trade flirtatious asides. Viewers are asked to put aside the realities of the period “The Luminaires” depicts. The notion that Anna could travel halfway around the world alone and unmolested seems doubtful. The fact that she might be seen in public trading romantic chatter with a man of color is historically preposterous. This is underscored in later scenes when the vicious racism of the white settlers is unleashed upon Chinese and indigenous characters.
The malarkey level rises precipitously when Anna encounters Lydia (Eva Green), a kind of fortune-telling, zodiac-reading con artist who runs a bordello of sorts in the rough town where men outnumber women 12-1, or so Lydia says.
It would be unfair, and frankly difficult, to describe the plot much further, except to say the story meanders between the murky murder mystery shown at the outset and the hint that Anna and Emery might be some kind of cosmic twins, linked by the stars.
The part of the exotic new-age fraudster comes easily to Eva Green, whose credits include “Casino Royale” and “Kingdom of Heaven.” Viewers may recall her from Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful.” Cast more as a Victorian-era variation on the girl-next-door, Eve Hewson portrayed a nurse in Steven Soderbergh’s period hospital drama “The Knick.”
Bottom line: Pretty faces and costumes, gorgeous scenery and a woo-woo subplot aren’t enough to make up for the fact that “The Luminaries” is frequently confusing, slow-moving and dull.
• “American Idol” (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-PG) returns for a new COVID-era competition. Sitting at a safe distance from each other, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones for a new round of auditions.
ABC has already promoted the audition of one participant, Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway and her lawyer husband, George. Young Claudia became a social media sensation via very public spats with her well-connected parents.
While ABC has frequently cast politically charged personalities on “Dancing With the Stars,” the use of Conway seems exploitive in the worst way. She’s a minor, just 16, and whatever emotional melodrama she has with her parents should remain a private affair.
The recent New York Times/FX documentary “Framing Britney” takes popular media figures to task for their cruel treatment of a vulnerable young woman. But Spears was a 25-year-old mother and platinum-selling superstar when Jay Leno treated her emotional instability as a punch line. In using Conway’s audition in its promotional material, “Idol” is engaging in something far sleazier. And desperate.
Saturday highlights
• A successful wife and mother is not what she seems in the 2021 thriller “Death Saved My Life” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• A grade-schooler sets up her teacher with her father in the 2021 romance “Playing Cupid” (9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G).
• Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah star in the 1987 comedy “Roxanne” (10 p.m., Starz Encore), an adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
• Regina King hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring performances by Nathaniel Rateliff.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): An examination of Russia’s cyberattack on America; an interview with Bill Gates; a profile of gymnast Simone Biles.
• Human trafficking on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” (9 p.m., NBC).
• Desperate measures to save a cow on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• A car entrepreneur’s vision is overshadowed by her past as a con man on the finale of “The Lady and the Dale” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
• “The Food That Built America” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG) profiles some of the names that cornered the market on chocolate confections.
• A desperate man kidnaps Nolan on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Robert’s decline takes its toll on July on “The Long Song” on “Masterpiece” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• A judge’s efforts to protect his son conclude on the finale of “Your Honor” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Adult Swim launches the second season of the absurd cartoon series “Momma Named Me Sheriff” (midnight, Cartoon Network, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Arguably the most beloved Hollywood romance ever, the 1953 favorite “Roman Holiday” (8 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-G), starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, was written under a pen name by Dalton Trumbo. He had been blacklisted at the time. Trumbo did not receive full credit for his work until the 21st century, well after his death.
Saturday series
A survivor seeks vengeance on “FBI: Most Wanted” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A smart home becomes a prison on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A pro-lifer irks her colleagues on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A voice from the past on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Playing hard to forget on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Happy anniversary on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
A protester is kidnapped on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Valentine’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... High stakes on “Charmed” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Brian feels paternal on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A therapist’s last session on “NCIS: New Orleans” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).