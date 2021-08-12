Unlike last school year, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has said it does not currently have plans to track positive COVID-19 cases in schools during the upcoming academic year.
Across Massachusetts, students and school staff members are getting ready to return to classrooms in a few weeks as towns and cities across the state start bringing back mask mandates in response to a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, DESE posted weekly updates sharing the number of coronavirus cases reported among students and staff members who had recently been inside school buildings. Case counts hit a new weekly low in June, when 53 students and five school staff members across the state were reported with positive COVID cases.
Weekly COVID testing in schools will still be an option during the new academic year.
For the upcoming school year, DESE and the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services are making diagnostic and routine weekly COVID pooled testing services available at no cost to participating districts under a single contract with testing provider CIC Health, according to the DESE website.
There are several options for testing this year, and DESE has recommended that districts participate in both diagnostic and routine testing. Any K-12 district or school, including private and parochial schools, can participate.