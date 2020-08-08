GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU said he learned “very recently” that the state of Massachusetts Department of Revenue had issued a rule requiring New Hampshire residents with jobs in Massachusetts to pay income taxes while working remotely from home during the pandemic.
My colleague Michael Cousineau broke that story in last week’s Sunday News. It touched off a bipartisan, election-year flurry of outrage from leading Republicans and Democrats alike.
Sununu has ordered Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to do a review of laws here and across the border regarding the authority the Bay State had for this edict.
“I called (Mass.) Governor Charlie Baker first and foremost and we had a brief conversation about it,” Sununu said. “We responded as soon as this issue was brought to bear.”
Sununu said that because the Massachusetts Legislature did take the action and the Baker administration didn’t announce it kept it under the radar.
“I don’t spend all my time looking at the special rules coming out of Massachusetts in the midst of dealing with the COVID pandemic,” Sununu said.
Restaurant rules relaxed
While New Hampshire remains in relatively good shape on COVID-19 cases, state officials continue to deal with the pressure to reopen more.
The governor and the Department of Public Health last week endorsed recommendations for several incremental steps recommended by the Economic Reopening Task Force.
All restaurants now can seat up to 10 people at a table, though the limit on the number of adults stays at six.
Sununu said the point was to allow families of up to 10 to sit together.
Policy Director D.J. Bettencourt quipped that at times he “didn’t mind” having a “kid’s table” and an “adults table,” but he stressed the change would be welcomed by patrons and restaurant owners alike.
Meanwhile, ice skating rinks can now open for “public skating” sessions as long as those on the ice keep social distancing and wear face coverings where they can’t.
Mobile massage businesses will now be permitted to send therapists directly to the homes of those needing treatment.
State senator and task force member Robert Guida, R-Warren, has been pushing for this change for several weeks.
Sununu said it’s important for the therapists to reproduce the therapy office environment “as much as possible” in people’s homes in terms of sanitation, social distancing, etc.
Sununu has other plans still under review, including one to expand the capacity and offerings at amusement parks and tourist attractions.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, worked with industry leaders to come up with that proposal.
Biden plan pokes Sununu
State Democrats pounced on a provision in Democratic presidential nominee-to-be Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda that vows to “Reform Opportunity Zones to Fulfill Their Promise.”
“We cannot close the racial wealth gap if we allow billionaires to exploit Opportunity Zones tax breaks to pad their wealth, rather than investing in projects that benefit distressed low-income communities and Americans that are struggling to make ends meet,” Biden said.
The section in question requires all those seeking opportunity zones to come up with a community benefit plan for each investment.
Democrats have attacked the way Waterville Valley was designated an opportunity zone by Gov. Sununu when 57 towns have a lower median income.
The Sununu family owns the Waterville Valley ski resort.
Officials there said there are no current plans to use tax breaks in these opportunity zones because they were only for “new investment.”
“Donald Trump set the standard for corruption and enriching himself and his family at the expense of taxpayers, and here again Chris Sununu is showing himself to be a Trump guy through and through,” said Democratic Party Press Secretary Michael Beyer.
“Opportunity Zones with proper oversight and safeguards can help spur investment in underserved communities, and it’s vital to ensure that the program is not abused to enrich wealthy well-connected people like Governor Chris Sununu and his family.”
The governor’s campaign and state GOP officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt previously said Waterville Valley was deserving of the distinction.
“There is no conflict of interest. The Opportunity Zones were selected and made public over 17 months ago, and the tract that includes Waterville is one of the largest geographical census tracts in New Hampshire, and only one of a few in the entire state that has four or more towns,” Vihstadt said last December.
“The tract was specifically chosen for the investment opportunity in the other towns — Thornton and Lincoln — because of their close proximity to the I-93 corridor, which serves as the central artery to the North Country. Every Opportunity Zone that was selected met the qualifying criteria.”
Climate issue in primary
With the Sept. 8 primary 30 days away, much of the focus in the Democratic race for governor has been over “The Pledge” to veto a broad-based tax.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord backs the pledge. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord, a past income tax advocate, won’t take it.
But a big gulf exists between them on climate change, too, which was highlighted when Feltes presented his energy plan last Thursday.
For weeks, Volinsky has hammered home his opposition to fracking, specifically Liberty Utilities’ Granite Bridge gas pipeline project, which Feltes had supported.
The utility announced in late July it was abandoning the new pipeline in favor of expanding its use of fracked gas on the Concord Lateral pipeline.
The Feltes energy plan builds on many of the 12 Sununu vetoes of renewable energy legislation, including the expansion of net metering and incentives to use more non-fossil fuel sources through the renewable portfolio.
“It’s one thing to talk about things, another thing to actually do them,” Feltes told reporters.
Volinsky said Feltes can’t achieve the clean energy goals he’s outlined by increasing the state’s reliance on natural gas. He’s also backing a “Green New Deal” for New England.
“I don’t know how you can credibly be for doing something now about climate change while supporting fracking,” Volinsky said recently.
Citing Volinsky’s Granite Bridge position, many environmental groups got behind him, including the Sierra Club and the New Hampshire Climate Strike. Feltes has his own environmental activists in his camp, including Dan Weeks of Nashua and Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg.
Count on this wedge issue to flare up when the two debate on New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath on WKXL Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Gov. endorses Gargiulo
Sununu has stayed out of many GOP state primaries but is making an exception for a longtime ally.
The two-term governor has endorsed Louis Gargiulo of North Hampton for the State Senate Dist. 24 seat.
Hampton Selectman Regina Barnes is running against Gargiulo for the right to face Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, in November.
Gargiulo, a 2016 Trump delegate, has a long history of working on Sununu campaigns, including for those of his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, and his brother, ex-Sen. John E. Sununu.
“The Granite State’s financial climate is experiencing unprecedented challenges from COVID-19. Lou Gargiulo has shown he can successfully navigate through economic downturns and has done so as the CEO of a large company,” Sununu said. “Tested leaders like Lou can be trusted to work with the business community and municipalities to help steer our state through these uncharted waters and ensure the seacoast economy thrives.”
Feltes promises nomination
The next elected governor will likely have at least one appointment to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Democratic-led Executive Council blocked Sununu’s bid to have AG MacDonald become the next chief justice, replacing retired Chief Robert J. Lynn of Windham who, by the way, is running for a state representative seat this fall.
Feltes promised that if elected, he will make a historic choice.
“Together, after we win this race, I will nominate the first person of color to our state Supreme Court in New Hampshire history,” Feltes said.
Senator endorses Stevens
Dist. 3 Executive Council candidate Janet Stevens landed a big endorsement from State Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
“The Executive Council has become a divisive, polarized body. Democrats have created gridlock and prevented Governor Sununu from moving New Hampshire forward,” Birdsell said.
“Republicans need to take back the majority and we must start by nominating the conservative candidate who can win. Janet Stevens is the conservative candidate in this race who can lead on day one.”
Birdsell represents Derry, the largest town in the council district, along with GOP strongholds Windham and Hampstead.
Businessman Bruce Crochetiere and ex-State Rep. Timothy Comerford are also in this GOP primary to replace as the GOP nominee retiring Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston.