Botros Alisandro eludes a Manchester West would-be tackler while playing for Trinity in 2020. Alisandro, who went by the first name of Peter during his high school days, has accepted a full scholarship to play football at Purdue University of the Big Ten.

 Mark Bolton//Union Leader

ALTHOUGH the path had more twists and turns than Botros Alisandro originally hoped, it did lead him to a Division I football program.

Alisandro, a Manchester resident who played football at Trinity High School, fulfilled a lifelong dream when accepted a full scholarship offer from Purdue on Thursday.