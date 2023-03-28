HERE’S SOME good news for those who follow the New Hampshire Fisher Cats:
Left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, the consensus top prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, worked one inning on the mound during a minor league game Sunday after reporting shoulder soreness earlier this spring. Tiedemann struck out two, walked one and retired a batter on a weak ground ball.
Many media outlets have reported that Tiedemann, 20, will start the season with the Double-A Fisher Cats when the team returns from its season-opening road trip at Altoona (April 6-8), and, as a precaution, is expected to be used every six days instead of every five.
Although he was among the first group of Toronto’s spring training cuts, Tiedemann told MLB.com that being with the big league club this spring was beneficial.
“I’m getting stronger physically and mentally and learning from all the big leaguers,” Tiedemann said. “Being able to talk to them and even just introduce yourself, seeing how they go about their business each day. I’m just looking to follow them and do exactly what they do. It’s been benefiting me from the beginning.”
Tiedemann was undrafted out of high school, but the Blue Jays selected him in the third round of the 2021 draft (91st overall) out of Golden West College, a junior college in Huntington Beach, California.
Tiedemann, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, was named Toronto’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season, when he made 18 starts during his time with Low-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire. He had four starts with the Fishers, working 11 innings and going 0-1.
In all games last season, Tiedemann had a 2.17 ERA in 78 2/3 innings, with 29 walks and 117 strikeouts. His 17% strikeout rate led all starting pitchers in the organization.
MLB.com has Tiedemann listed as the No. 32 prospect overall. He is the only Blue Jays player in the top 100.
A couple leftovers from the NCAA Division I ice hockey tournament’s Manchester Regional:
• Cornell coach Mike Schafer was all class following his team’s 2-1 loss to Boston University in Saturday’s regional final. He was emotional in the postgame press conference, and needed time to collect himself before speaking about his team and the state of today’s game.
“Today’s age, it’s tough,” Schafer said. “Guys sign pro. Guys leave your program. Guys jump in the (transfer) portal. Seems like kids don’t know how to fight through adversity anymore. They lack character and integrity. Schools decommit guys, kids decommit. These two guys here (senior defensemen Sam Malinski and Travis Mitchell) both could have signed pro. They didn’t. Both could have transferred. Them and their whole classmates. I think it speaks volumes of the kind of kids we get at Cornell University. They’re loyal to their teammates. They’re loyal to their coaching staff. They’re loyal to their institution. They’re willing to fight through adversity … and that’s the kind of kid we want in our program in the future — and the kids we literally search out (to) represent and put some integrity in this game. There are 200 kids in the transfer portal. These (Cornell) kids are what it’s all about being a college coach. I’m so proud of them and their classmates. COVID canceled their season and they didn’t blink. They stayed in school, got their year done, got another year of eligibility. If that’s not what first class (is) ... integrity, character, never quit. Proud coach. Proud.”
• As noted in the Union Leader’s game story following Boston University’s 2-1 triumph over Cornell, BU goaltender Drew Commesso gave a verbal commitment to the University of New Hampshire before ending up with the Terriers. Commesso, a junior, was 14 when he committed to UNH, and since that commitment was verbal, it was not binding.
Commesso played for the U.S. Development Program’s under-18 team before he enrolled at BU. The Chicago Blackhawks selected Commesso in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He was the 46th overall selection.
Commesso was named the Manchester Regional’s Most Outstanding Player after he allowed two goals in BU’s two victories.
New Hampshire will be represented in this year’s Women’s Final Four. West Lebanon’s Taylor Soule tossed in 12 points, collected four rebounds and had two steals to help Virginia Tech defeat Ohio State in Monday’s Elite Eight.
Soule, a graduate student, is a 5-foot-11 forward who played at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden. She began her college career at Boston College, and transferred to Virginia Tech following the 2021-22 season. She earned All-ACC honors in each of her final three seasons at BC.
Soule is averaging 28.8 minutes per game, and is third on the team in both scoring (11.1 ppg) and rebounding (5.7).
Virginia Tech (31-4) will face LSU (32-2) in Friday’s national semifinals.
A reminder that the Joe Yukica Chapter of the National Football Foundation will hold its annual coaches clinic on April 7 at the University of New Hampshire. UNH head coach Rick Santos will be among this year’s speakers.
Coaches who attend will be allowed to watch a UNH practice from 3:45 to 5:25 p.m. before the clinic begins inside Wildcat Stadium. Steve Hall of the New Hampshire Football Officials’ Association will present a 2023 rules review that is mandatory for every NHIAA head coach. A coaches social will follow the clinic.
The cost to attend is $25 per coach, or $100 for an unlimited number of coaches from one staff. All proceeds will benefit the Joe Yukica Foundation for scholarship assistance.
Registration forms are available by contacting Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon: jlauzon@londonderry.org.