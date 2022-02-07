Eighteen Granite Staters reported missing in 2021 have not been found, according to a state police report, including nine children.
Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl reported missing in December after last being seen at age 5 in 2019, is only one. According to the most recent state police report on missing Granite Staters, state police count a total of 76 missing-persons cases, dating back to 1968.
Some of those reported missing are found. In just the last six months, six people included in the missing-person report earlier in 2021 were found, three adults and three children.
The missing include names publicized widely, like Montgomery — as well as Denise Beaudin, the young woman reported missing in 1981 and last seen with the man believed to be the Bear Brook killer, and Maura Murray, the college student who was reported missing in 2004 after her car was involved in a crash in North Haverhill.
In the city of Manchester, according to the report, five teenage girls reported missing in 2021 have not yet been found.
Reina Sorely Murillo Redondo, 18, was last seen walking to school on Dec. 6, 2021, according to the state police report, and reported missing Dec. 7.
Two of the Manchester girls were described in the report as possible runaways — Shyleen Nieves, 17, reported missing on Dec. 3 and Precious Nyonne, 14, whose family has not seen her, the report states, after she left home following an argument on Halloween.
Angelina Matos, 18, was reported missing in late September by her mother. The report does not detail circumstances of her disappearance. The family of Madison Sherwin, 17, has not heard from her since April 1, according to state police, when she called her mother to say she was leaving home.
Manchester police have not sought the public’s help in locating the girls, and did not publicize the missing-persons reports.
Other missing juveniles include Jason Hamel, 17, of Berlin; Hannah Hubbard, 17, of Whitefield; Carli Deforge, 17, of Dalton; and Marlene Cortes-Hernandez, 16 of Weare.