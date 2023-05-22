NOTHING GETS one’s attention quite like cannibalism. “Prisoners of the Snow: A Special Edition of 20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) recalls the harrowing story of the Uruguayan Air Force flight carrying a rugby team traveling to a match in Chile that crashed in the Andes in October 1972.

The initial crash killed 12 of the 45 passengers, but over the next 72 days, freezing temperatures, avalanches and exposure would claim many more. Eventually, only 16 survived after facing the gruesome prospect of eating fellow passengers.