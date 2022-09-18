technology - pic1
Metro Creative Connection

Women and men looking to change jobs soon may be exploring their options as they look for fulfilling, lucrative careers. The following are some profitable, in-demand career options, courtesy of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Forbes.com.

• Civil engineer: The BLS predicts civil engineer jobs will grow by 11 percent by 2026. Civil engineers will be responsible for revamping aging infrastructure, including roads, dams and bridges. An average salary is $67,000 per year.