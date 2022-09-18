Women and men looking to change jobs soon may be exploring their options as they look for fulfilling, lucrative careers. The following are some profitable, in-demand career options, courtesy of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Forbes.com.
• Civil engineer: The BLS predicts civil engineer jobs will grow by 11 percent by 2026. Civil engineers will be responsible for revamping aging infrastructure, including roads, dams and bridges. An average salary is $67,000 per year.
• Nurse practitioner: Health care jobs are booming and in demand. Working independently or in collaboration with physicians, nurse practitioners provide primary care or specialize in various concentrations. Nurse practitioners earn a median annual income of $98,000.
• Pharmacist: In addition to harboring a passion for providing quality health care to their communities, pharmacists often have a love for the chemistry involved in medications. Pharmacists must be licensed and possess a doctor of pharmacy degree. Pharmacists work in retail settings, but also in hospitals and clinics. The average annual salary for pharmacists is $98,000.
• Computer and system information manager: A growing focus on inclusivity within STEM fields means now is a great time to pursue careers in these lines of work. Computer and information system managers plan, coordinate and direct the work of computer professionals while researching the latest trends in technology. Opportunities within this profession are expected to grow by 12 percent by 2026. Individuals in this field earn a median salary of $90,000.
• Management analysts: Management analysts are brought in to find ways to make an organization more profitable or improve its efficency. Travel and consultation may be likely, so those should be considerations. Management analysts earn an average annual income of around $75,000.
• Software developer: Keeping up with the technological times means having up-to-date equipment and software. Software developers help to write code or design applications for company use. This is a quickly growing field in which professionals earn average annual salaries of $85,000.
High-paying, stable jobs are out there for those who are in the market for a career change or trying to decide which fields to pursue.
An organization representing many of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week is calling on the state and federal governments to open a criminal investigation into the incident.
By the end of December, 1874, it was evident to Capt. Samuel Trott, the commander of the cable steamship Faraday, that it would be impossible to continue working through the winter in the stormy North Atlantic. The expedition to establish the new trans-Atlantic telegraph cable for the Direct…
Canelo Álvarez vowed to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin in the final installment of their trilogy Saturday night. The undisputed super middleweight champion of the world wasn't able to do that, but Alvarez nonetheless turned in a brilliant performance in scoring a 12-round unanimous victory at T…
Jeannette Tshumu's hands move methodically as she pushes out a long roll of biscuit dough, dips an empty can into a measuring cup of flour, presses it into the soft dough and twists. She transfers the perfectly formed biscuit onto a tray, moves the leftover pieces into a new pile and repeats…
Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wicked STEM in Milford, an daylong expo to connect the youth of New England with the vast STEM community in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts. Register now with the coupon code STEM for free admission.