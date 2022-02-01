NOSTALGIA FOR nostalgia wrapped inside a show imported from Australia, “The Real Dirty Dancing” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) invites viewers to have the time of their lives. But what time and whose lives?
The plot for the popular 1987 dancing romance will offer a backdrop for a “Dancing With the Stars”-like competition between contemporary pop and sports stars.
It’s interesting and a tad depressing to note that we are further removed in years from the film than it was from its subject matter. When the movie appeared in the summer of 1987, the pop culture of 1963 and Catskills summer resorts seemed like ancient history. The wars, eruptions and social convulsions of those intervening years were enough for Billy Joel to stuff into his 1989 song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a sputtering catalog of seismic social shifts.
In contrast, some 35 years after being told not to put Baby in a corner, “Dirty” can seem like it never went away. Because, in so many ways, it hasn’t. A box office hit, it was the very first movie to sell a million videotapes. It’s been adapted for stage; sequelized in “Dirty Dancing Havana Nights” and revived as a ghastly TV movie for ABC in 2017.
Social critics, among them author Kurt Anderson (“Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America”) have written extensively about the corrosive culture of nostalgia as a side effect of political and corporate actions that have decimated the middle class and stoked an enduring sense of political impotence. The continual recycling of “Dirty Dancing” not only announces that nothing has changed, but affirms the message that nothing can be changed.
The participants in this “Real” spectacle are drawn from the most unchallenging and unchanging corners of pop culture. They include “Bachelor” and “Iron Chef” graduates, professional wrestlers, boy-band castoffs, talk-show walk-ons, NFL showoffs and human extrusions from Disney’s “High School Musical” plastic factory.
These interchangeable parts appear here to announce that culture has been in a rut for the better part of a half-century. It’s as if the entertainment industry is just biding time until it can replace even these meager talents with dancing robots or holographic incarnations of “Dirty Dancing” stars. Then, even the dead can have the time of their lives.
• A quarterback, sportscaster, media figure and fixture of TV commercials takes to the stage for a night of songs, jokes and reflection in the 2022 documentary “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” (9 p.m., HBO).
• Netflix streams the 2021 Dutch historical drama “My Best Friend Anne Frank.”
• ABC offers viewers two chances to catch “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). The second is a repeat. Along with CBS’s “Ghosts,” the new “Elementary” has emerged as a rookie sitcom that has grown steadily in popularity. The charming documentary-style comedy set in a Philadelphia grammar school has quadrupled its audience since its debut.
Other highlights
• Maggie goes undercover as a barmaid to infiltrate domestic terror cells on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Mario Lopez and Melissa Villasenor appear on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (8 p.m., PBS).
• The 2020 documentary “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” (8 p.m., Starz) profiles a congresswoman from California.
• A busted cop makes wild claims on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Dinner table conversation gets testy on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A drug lord busts out of prison on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS) recalls the presidency of Donald Trump.
Cult choice
A game show host (Sam Rockwell) claims to be a CIA hitman in the 2002 adaptation of Chuck Barris’ memoir “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (7:05 p.m., MoMax), George Clooney’s directorial debut.
Series notes
A possible recall on “American Auto” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Conrad meets the patient who received Nic’s heart on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A search for Lois’s sister on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Bad news on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Too many secrets can be disorienting on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “black-ish” (ABC, TV-PG): Dre loses it (9:30 p.m.); a surprise guest (10:30 p.m.) ... “The Wall” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
