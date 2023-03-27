BROADCAST television may have been eclipsed by streaming, but those upstarts don’t have the history and heritage of the older medium. Networks have been spending a great deal of time in the wayback machine of late. Jimmy Kimmel recently hosted a 50th anniversary celebration of “Schoolhouse Rock!” and has overseen all-star dramatic readings of sitcoms of a similar vintage like “All in the Family.”
Tonight, CBS observes another half-century birthday party, “The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration” (8 p.m.), hosted by Nischelle Turner.
Few people are as unqualified as myself to comment on the significance of this or any other daytime soap opera, having never seen a single episode.
I can still appreciate the genre’s value in providing a tremendous amount of work and experience for actors, writers, directors and everyone involved. Over the decades, shows like “The Young and the Restless” have been launching pads for many talents.
Many household names have emerged from the more than 12,000 episodes of “The Young and the Restless.” Before she was a desperate housewife, Eva Longoria appeared on “Y&R” between 2001 and 2003. Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) was on the soap in 1994 and has revisited several times over the years. Vivica A. Fox was also on the soap in the mid-1990s. Before “Magnum, P.I.” and “Blue Bloods” and even before his trademark mustache, Tom Selleck was on the series, as was Jed Andrews in 1974-75. Before “Knight Rider” and “Baywatch,” David Hasselhoff was Dr. William “Snapper” Foster on “The Young and the Restless” from 1975 to 1982.
• Soap operas aren’t the only genre known for longevity and loyal fans. A final rose ceremony reveals a “winner” of sorts on the 27th season finale of “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents the 2022 documentary “Hidden Letters.” It follows two 30-something Chinese women who share a fascination with the centuries-old culture of Nushu. For thousands of years, many Chinese women were forced into arranged marriages, confined to special chambers and had their feet bound to conform to a male-dominated world. These repressed women created an alphabet and language of their own, one that men did not understand, and passed notes between themselves to offer support and comfort to their “sisters.”
The study of this ancient practice is juxtaposed with conversations with the women about the pressures they still feel to give birth to only male heirs and to repress their own hopes and ambitions in a patriarchal society that values social cohesion and stability above all.
• A struggling law student (Timothy Bottoms) finds that his woes only increase when he starts dating the fetching daughter (Lindsay Wagner) of his stern law professor (John Houseman) in the 1973 drama “The Paper Chase” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-MA).
This film inspired a TV spinoff and may have led to the glut of lawyers to emerge in the late 1970s. Its cast is notable for later work. Wagner became “The Bionic Woman.” Houseman, already famous for his work with Orson Welles, lent his voice to TV commercials for the brokerage firm Smith Barney. Bottoms went on to play President George W. Bush in a TV movie as well as in the rude sitcom “That’s My Bush!” created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker of “South Park” fame.
Other highlights
• Lenny Kravitz hosts and performs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards (8 p.m., Fox).
• A young mother goes missing on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Ben jumps into a 1970s flight attendant’s uniform on “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• The truth emerges on the season finale of “The Watchful Eye” (10 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
Cult choice
A troubled and eccentric teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds a special friend in the 2001 fantasy “Donnie Darko” (9:45 p.m., Cinemax).
Series notes
A turkey trot 5K ends in gunfire on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... The battles rounds begin on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Hugh Grant and Sean Hayes are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and Lil Uzi Vert on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Mattiel Brown, Toni Collette and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
