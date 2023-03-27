BROADCAST television may have been eclipsed by streaming, but those upstarts don’t have the history and heritage of the older medium. Networks have been spending a great deal of time in the wayback machine of late. Jimmy Kimmel recently hosted a 50th anniversary celebration of “Schoolhouse Rock!” and has overseen all-star dramatic readings of sitcoms of a similar vintage like “All in the Family.”

Tonight, CBS observes another half-century birthday party, “The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration” (8 p.m.), hosted by Nischelle Turner.