The major U.S. stock indexes, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, posted strong across-the-board gains as oil prices retreated sharply from recent highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 653.61 points, or 2%, to close at 33,286.25. The broader S&P 500 index advanced 107.18 points, or 2.6%, to settle at 4,277.88. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 459.99 points, or 3.6%, to land at 13,255.55.
The stock rally coincided with a double-digit pullback in oil, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbling 11.8% to nearly $113 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 10.7% to about $110 a barrel.
Stocks have been hammered in recent months by a triple dose of uncertainty stemming from shifting monetary policy, inflation, and the steady run-up to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. Volatility intensified the past two weeks as Western nations and businesses have cut off Russia’s economy, driving up oil prices.
Analysts expect oil prices to remain elevated or climb higher as long as the conflict continues. The United States, Britain and European Union have moved to limit purchases of Russian oil in recent days, raising the prospect of retaliation. The Kremlin has warned that global oil prices could hit $300 per barrel if the oil bans aren’t lifted.
But investors appear reassured by recent comments from Ukrainian leaders, three analysts told The Washington Post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC News on Monday he had “cooled” on the prospect of NATO membership, and one of his aides told Bloomberg Television that Ukraine is open to discussing Russia’s demand of neutrality.
“Any signs of a diplomatic off-ramp — for example, Zelensky expressing openness to a future for Ukraine without NATO membership — have the effect of cooling off oil prices,” said Raymond James energy industry analyst Pavel Molchanov.
In this case, the idea that Ukraine is no longer demanding NATO membership appears to have sparked a short-term speculative rally, and computer-driven trading may have added to the stock-price surge, one analyst said.
The steep decline in oil prices comes as stocks have taken a beating, with major indexes already in correction territory before the Ukraine conflict began. With all three indexes down more than 8% year to date, investors are looking for buying opportunities.
“Selling in recent weeks has been relentless, and today feels like a beach ball has popped back up after being held underwater,” said Michael Farr of the D.C.-based investment firm Farr, Miller & Washington.
Markets surged in Europe, where energy markets are closely linked to Russia. Overseas, Germany’s DAX index jumped 7.9%, while France’s CAC 40 was up 7.1%. The Pan-European Stoxx rose 4.7%. Britain’s FTSE100 rose 3.2%. Asian indexes were mostly negative, with the Hang Seng off 0.7% and the Nikkei down 0.3%.
Gold, a Russian export and traditionally a “safe haven” asset, fell 2.3% after a broader weeks-long climb, to settle at $1,995 per troy ounce.
Energy stocks, bolstered in recent weeks by rising gas prices, trailed off on Wednesday. Chevron was down 2.5% by midafternoon, Shell was down 2.3%, and BP declined 2.4%.
Analysts cautioned that the market’s wild swings are likely to continue.
“Investors should expect continued volatility given the uncertainties related to both geopolitical events as well as factors such as inflation and rising rates that could impair future growth prospects,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement.