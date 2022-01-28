Stocks soared in choppy trading Friday, with the Dow surging more than 550 points as Wall Street wrapped up a volatile week.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 565 points, or 1.7%, to close 34,726. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 2.4% and 3.1% respectively.
The three major U.S. indexes have endured wild intraday swings all week -- including the Dow's unprecedented comeback Monday, when it erased a more than 1,000-point deficit to close in positive terrain.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both headed for their worst January of all time, according to Wedbush Securities. It's also shaping up to be the S&P 500′s worst month since March 2020, and Nasdaq's worst since October 2008.
Analysts describe a stock market that is bumping around in the dark as investors navigate compounding layers of uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, a standoff in Ukraine, corporate earnings and ― most of all ― the Federal Reserve's next steps.
"The market is a manic crowd that 'reacts' and does not think much," said Louis Navellier, a Reno-based stock analyst.
The biggest driver of stock market jitters by far, analysts say, is tied to the Federal Reserve. For years, the central bank has artificially propped up stock prices by keeping interest rates close to zero. That approach accelerated during the pandemic as an emergency bond-buying program helped bring about the stock market's meteoric recovery in the second half of 2020.
But analysts say the Fed was caught flat-footed last year when the prices of gasoline, groceries, child care and other essentials shot up, financially squeezing millions of U.S. households.
The Fed now has to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control, upending investors' assumptions about the future value of what they own.
Just as consumer-facing financial supports like stimulus checks, small business loans, and enhanced unemployment insurance were scaled back last year, the investor community is now reckoning with a pullback in government support.
"Not only do we have macro stimulus from the Fed stopping, but the household programs that have supported household balance sheets ... those have gone away as well," said Rod von Lipsey of D.C.-based UBS Private Wealth Management.
"The check for all of this is coming due, and it's coming at a time when we still haven't beaten COVID," von Lipsey said.
On Wednesday, remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates starting in March. Economists tracking the Fed's moves believe several more rate hikes are to come.
"The Fed has all but admitted that it is seriously behind the curve," Bank of America economists said in a report Friday, adding that the rate-raising would probably weigh on economic growth into 2023.
The plan to raise rates is meant to combat soaring inflation, but in the meantime it has forced investors to reevaluate what they own.
"The market is currently sliding down the wall of worry, searching for a new equilibrium ... and trying to assess what a higher level of inflation and interest rates will do to earnings growth," Navellier added later in a note to investors.
Tech stocks especially have taken a beating as many of the work-from-home stars of 2020 have fallen on hard times. Peloton stock is down 82% over the past year, while Netflix has lost 28%. The Nasdaq index is down 15% over the past month and could slip even deeper into correction territory.
The market has seen a meteoric rise from the pandemic-induced lows of March 2020, Ives said, "and now the Fed is crashing the tech party with inflation rising globally."
UBS Private Wealth managing director Rod von Lipsey points to a "winter of discontent" on Wall Street, while Wedbush managing director Dan Ives called it a "perfect storm of selling." D.C.-based investor Michael Farr says he thinks the odds of a recession are fairly high.
"Recessions are almost always correlated with a Fed (rate) hiking series, although whether this turns into a full 20% pullback remains to be seen," Farr said.
Some investors believe the current atmosphere shows how overvalued stocks became in 2020 and 2021.
"The market is acting incoherently because investors acted incoherently, by chasing a lot of very unattractive companies that have to get taken to the woodshed," said David Bahnsen, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based investor, adding that "shiny objects" like meme stocks, SPACs, and some hot tech stocks were not supported by solid business fundamentals.
Cryptocurrencies, too, have seen their value plummet. Bitcoin has lost about 40% of its value since it peaked in mid-November. Etherum is down by a third since the start of the year.
The rotation out of tech stocks is also part of a broader "de-risking" on the part of major investors, said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer for MissionSquare Retirement.
While riskier growth-oriented stocks have taken a beating, investors have become newly interested in energy stocks, which stand to benefit from elevated fuel prices. Exxon stock is up 20% over the past month, while BP and Shell are up 14% and 15% respectively.
"More value-oriented stocks in areas of energy, financials and consumer staples have fared better, suggesting that a market rotation to new leadership may be taking place," Wicker said.
It also comes against a backdrop of generally positive economic news. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that the U.S. economy grew by 5.7% in 2021, the fastest full-year clip since 1984. The U.S. added an estimated 199,000 jobs in December while the unemployment rate continued to decline, and the recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought only a modest increases in the number of people seeking unemployment insurance.
The impact of inflation was palpable in new economic data released Friday. As prices increased last year, employers' wage and benefits costs jumped 4%, the Labor Department data reported.
Oil prices are close to seven-year highs as global energy markets react to a Russian troop buildup on border with Ukraine. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose above $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014, while West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to $88 a barrel.
Navellier, the Reno-based stock analyst, says he thinks rising energy prices could add to preexisting inflation, making for "truly horrible" announcements on inflation over the next month. He added that he thought it would take another six weeks for the volatility to straighten itself out, if past rough patches are any indication.
In a note, he recommended investors spend some time identifying promising investments and be ready to buy back in when the market bottoms.
"We have full employment and a post-pandemic world to look forward to," Navellier said.