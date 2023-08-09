APPLE TV+ LAUNCHES the cartoon series “Strange Planet.” Based on the best-selling graphic novel and web series drawn and written by Nathan W. Pyle, “Strange” imagines a world somewhat like our own, inhabited by purple/blue people shaped like inverted teardrops sporting enormous eyes. Nearly identical and seemingly genderless, they speak in highly technical, descriptive language that allows them, and “Strange,” to comment on the most humdrum human actions and behavior.

People, or whatever they are, don’t enjoy alcoholic drinks, but imbibe “mild poison.” Pillows are “comfort squares.” Folks don’t say “Thank you,” but utter “Gratitude,” with a shrug. In creating a whole new planet, “Strange” also serves up its own slang, the kind of verbal shorthand that might emerge in a closed group such as a college dormitory, a band of surfers or obsessive camp followers of cult bands from the Grateful Dead to Phish and Dave Matthews. While the blobby beings on this “Strange Planet” appear to be without a specific race, the vibe here is decidedly White, college-educated and 20-something.