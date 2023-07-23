At-home actions: These efforts can help ease the difficulties associated with anxiety and depression.
Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness or unease, usually about a future event or something uncertain. Often when anxious, it seems like being stuck in a cycle of fearing worst-case scenarios or ongoing “what-if” questioning.
Depression is a state of feeling stuck in sadness and loss of interest in activities. It’s common to feel “the blues” from time to time, and symptoms can affect appetite, sleep, and energy. A diagnosis of depression generally entails a persistent period and/or episodes of depressed mood (two weeks or longer).
While therapy and medications can help with anxiety and depression, there are steps that can be taken at home to ease some of the difficult symptoms of both.
Movement
Research shows exercise can be used to treat mild to moderate depression and anxiety alone or as an adjunct to professional treatment. With exercise, your body releases endorphins, which trigger a positive feeling in your body. Stress is reduced and feelings of well-being increase.
Social connections
Through positive social connections, the human nervous system can regulate up (stress) or down (relaxation). When humans interact, there is that “gut” feeling, making us feel that either something isn’t quite right, or feeling completely at ease. The brain is constantly scanning the environment for danger or safety. Spending time with people who “get you” sends a signal to the brain that you are safe and shifts the nervous system into a relaxed state.
Breathing/meditation
Increasing evidence points to mindfulness-based activities, such as meditation, diaphragmatic breathing and yoga, as effective in managing symptoms of anxiety and depression, among other things. Diaphragmatic breathing actually stimulates the vagus nerve, which slows nervous system functions, such as heart rate, and calms the stress response.
Sleep
Sleep, anxiety and depression influence each other, though researchers aren’t quite sure which comes first: does sleep disruption lead to anxiety/depression or did the anxiety/depression disrupt sleep? Regardless, creating sleep “rituals” and getting to an average of six to eight hours on most nights helps reduce anxiety and depression symptoms.
Nutrition
When our diets are balanced, this also helps manage emotional and mental health needs. In other words, food does affect mood. Part of the theory behind this is that a healthy gut microbiome allows for the release of serotonin, which impacts anxiety and depression. Interestingly, 95% of this neurotransmitter is in the enteric nervous system, which is in the gut. The gut functions at its best when it receives diverse nutrients, which include a wide variety of foods and macronutrients. This doesn’t mean overly processed, fried, sweet, etc., but it also doesn’t mean an overly-restricted diet that excludes nutrients. The body needs all of the essential macronutrients: fruits, vegetables, protein, carbohydrates, fats, and yes … some fun foods.
Stress management
Nowadays, many of us find ourselves in a constant or chronic state of stress. In this state, the sympathetic nervous system is chronically “on” and we function in a state of survival, which can impact physical as well as mental health, including anxiety and depression. By adding activities that we enjoy in our lives, there is a slight release of dopamine (because this activity feels good), which acts as an antidote to cortisol, the stress hormone. This works for just about anything that puts a smile on your face or peace in your heart.
Managing symptoms
Here’s a “prescription” to help manage symptoms of anxiety or depression:
• Take little “bursts” of walks that are slightly faster than your normal pace, outside, if possible.
• Plan a friend get-together — lunch, walk, etc., or join a class/group (book, hiking, knitting).
• Take three diaphragmatic breaths several times a day.
• Remove screens/devices from your bedroom. The “blue” light effects the natural production of melatonin in the brain, which keeps us awake. Or switch to “do not disturb” and turn the device over, so chimes, vibrations, and notifications don’t disrupt your sleep.
• Add a nutrient to your usual diet to “diversify” — a vegetable, fruit, whole grain, healthy protein, etc.
• Add one self-care activity to your week — a craft, hobby, massage, hot bath, cup of tea, playing an instrument, listening to music, etc.
• Ask yourself: What is the evidence for this thought? And the evidence against it? What is another possibility, and all of the possibilities, besides this thought? If it’s a “what-if” thought, answer it … “and what if ___ does happen”? What’s the worst-case scenario? How will I deal with it if it comes true? (We may not like all of the solutions, but there usually are solutions.)
.
Shiri T. Macri, MA, LCHMC, is a licensed clinical therapist with the Employee Assistance Program Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
.
This article was contributed by Dartmouth Health.