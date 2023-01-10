MEGA-MERGERS and massive debt have forced a reckoning in TV land. Streamers that used to have bottomless budgets are finally making cuts.
Just last week, Netflix pulled the plug on “1899,” a “Lost”-like head-scratcher that happened to be the most expensive TV series in German history. It’s a fun, strange ride, “Titanic” meets “The Shining” by way of some mind-bending digital head games. Its creators envisioned at least three seasons. Sometimes brevity can be a blessing. The first season of Netflix’s “The OA” was a revelation. But the second was decidedly “meh.”
Netflix is hardly alone. Starz recently announced the cancellation of its stylish adaptation of “Dangerous Liaisons.” This arrived only a few weeks after HBO ditched the expensive and expansive “Westworld” series and culled the show from its streaming catalog, apparently to save on residuals. That’s a sign of parsimony not often associated with streaming’s golden goose. But Discovery folks are now in charge of HBO’s largesse, so look for more emphasis on making product on the cheap.
On another, somewhat related and sobering note, Amazon, the owner of Prime Video, streamer of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the most expensive TV series ever made, has just announced the layoffs of 18,000 employees.
With all these giant subscription streamers hitting the skids, or at least the brakes, how is a meat-and-potatoes, free ad-supported platform going to stand out? By changing the names of the week!
On Pluto, it’s officially Drewsday! Every Tuesday in January, the Pluto TV Spotlight Channel will feature a lineup curated by Drew Barrymore, star of “E.T.” and countless romantic comedies. Tonight’s schedule is dedicated to her favorite thrillers, including “Minority Report” and “Silence of the Lambs.” Look for romance movies next Tuesday and award winners the following “Drewsday.”
This allows Barrymore to play the kind of role the late Robert Osborne did on TCM, presiding over the night’s selections and offering praise and insights. Barrymore, a third-generation Hollywood star, appeared with Osborne more than once as a guest programmer.
For Pluto, an aggregator of hundreds of old shows, movies and streaming channels featuring games, news, weather and music, this is a clever idea. It associates the service with viewers who may have grown up with Barrymore and her movies. Netflix cobbled together “Stranger Things” specifically to appeal to the children of the 1980s. Who better to reach them for Pluto than the star of “Firestarter”?
• “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) repeats an installment from 2022, “Riveted: The History of Jeans,” an effort to separate legend and myth from the trousers’ even more interesting history. While long seen as the “invention” of Levi Strauss, the use of denim had a long history on several continents. The use of indigo to dye the fabric came from Africa, and denim wear was so associated with African-American slaves that it was long sold as “Negro Cloth.”
Strauss’ use of metal rivets to strengthen his trousers for gold rush prospectors gives this documentary its title.
Denim continued to reflect American culture at its best and worst. Widely associated with cowboys, the fabric became popular in the 1930s with wealthy East Coast women vacationing on “dude ranches.” In the 1950s, denim became linked to juvenile delinquency; in the 1960s, hippie abandon. At the end of the 1970s, “designer jeans” turned the fabric expensive and exclusive.
Other highlights
• A hostage crisis on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 80th Golden Globe Awards (8 p.m., NBC).
• A crippling blizzard is compounded by a helicopter crash on the two-hour season finale of “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) hosts actors Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels.
• An American abroad suffers a health emergency on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A state police officer looks a lot like a murder suspect on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• An abducted teen remains missing on “Will Trent” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) concludes a two-part investigation into Pegasus spyware, used by governments to spy on citizens.
Cult choice
Young men dabble with heroin in economically depressed Edinburgh in the 1996 dark comedy “Trainspotting” (8:40 p.m., StarzEncore), a breakout hit for star Ewan McGregor and director Danny Boyle.
Series notes
A missing boy on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A near-miss on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Giancarlo Esposito and Alvvays on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Tom Hanks and Stephen Markley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
MERRIMAC, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 18 months in jail Monday after admitting to a Newburyport District Court judge he could be found guilty of possession of a Class A drug to distribute and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
WASHINGTON - Companies including GM, Ford, Google and solar energy producers said on Tuesday they would work together to establish standards for scaling up the use of virtual power plants (VPPs), systems for easing loads on electricity grids when supply is short.
LONDON - Countries should consider recommending passengers wear masks on long-haul flights to counter the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 given its rapid spread in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world.
DEAR HELOISE: After reading "Doesn't Compute" from a previous column, I just couldn't help writing to you for the first time ever. When we visit a couple of our all-time best friends, they often say, "Let's watch some TV after eating dinner." They bring up a station with a good show or movie…
DEAR ABBY: When I was 13, my 10-year-old cousin let a boy we did not know well into my house. Nobody else was there with us. He told her he wanted to “make out” with me, and he came upstairs. I confronted him and told him to leave. Later on, I told my mother about the incident, thinking I wo…
BRASILIA -- Brazilian soldiers backed by police dismantled a camp of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in the capital on Monday, a day after rioters launched the worst attack on state institutions since the country's return to democracy in the 1980s.