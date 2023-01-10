MEGA-MERGERS and massive debt have forced a reckoning in TV land. Streamers that used to have bottomless budgets are finally making cuts.

Just last week, Netflix pulled the plug on “1899,” a “Lost”-like head-scratcher that happened to be the most expensive TV series in German history. It’s a fun, strange ride, “Titanic” meets “The Shining” by way of some mind-bending digital head games. Its creators envisioned at least three seasons. Sometimes brevity can be a blessing. The first season of Netflix’s “The OA” was a revelation. But the second was decidedly “meh.”