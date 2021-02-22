Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, VHB has worked quickly and carefully to develop and implement plans and policies that prioritize the health and safety of employees and their families, clients, partners and communities.
Last spring when companies had to quickly transition to running a business remotely, VHB had the framework and systems in place to swiftly adapt to a remote and connected workplace for more than 1,600 employees. The firm has successfully leveraged technology to keep employees informed, safe, and connected, as well as to drive engagement and project advancement with clients.
While business operations continued to run smoothly remotely, the workplace community dynamic had changed, and VHB has remained focused on strengthening our strong, inclusive culture for remote employees to continue to connect, collaborate and thrive.
VHB Together
VHB Together was created as a hub for everything engagement, and provides employees with resources, support and connections that emphasize VHB’s core value of balance. It’s a way for employees to stay engaged virtually while promoting mindfulness and fostering a sense of belonging.
Events have included companywide virtual stretch breaks, virtual escape rooms, and a parenting panel offering resources and support for working parents now faced with the added stress of remote learning.
Creating engaging live online events and community forums is a priority, and programs like Community Conversations offer a safe space, open to all employees to listen, learn and connect with the intent of building a stronger, more inclusive VHB community.
“I participated in all three Community Conversations ... this kind of interaction does not happen by accident and can only happen where there’s been a commitment to fostering a culture that offers a safe space for people to speak freely and with real compassion,” said VHB’s Energy Market Lead Dan Belin.
Offering help at home
Recognizing the weight of the pandemic and the challenges it brings, VHB is prioritizing self-care, rolling out additional health and wellness programs to provide employees with support and resources. With many individuals having to balance working from home with increased family responsibilities, VHB partnered with Care.com to offer employees access to resources for child and adult care, tutoring, special needs care, pet care and housekeeping at a lower cost.
In collaboration with renowned international expert in resiliency, Claire Breeze, VHB is offering a 10-week Reset for Resiliency program focused on personal and collective well-being.
Building off the Care.com and Reset for Resiliency programs, VHB recently partnered with Zenovate to offer employees and their families on-demand health and wellness tools and support.
“As the world continues to face myriad unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, VHBers continue to amaze and inspire me,” said CEO Mike Carragher. “We rise to every challenge and innovate, collaborate and deliver to our clients. We show up at every occasion to celebrate one another and lift each other’s spirit, and we adapt and evolve, coming up with new approaches to continue traditions that strengthen our culture. I am so proud to be part of the VHB Team.”