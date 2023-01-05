Soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died at age 49 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Some days earlier, he’d written: “My body finally broke down on me.
Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you.
What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more ... and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”
Just four days after Wahl blogged that info, the journal JAMA Network Open published a study on how short-term, work-related stress can trigger an acute cardiovascular event such as stroke — especially if a person doesn’t have any way to control or mitigate stressful situations.
Acute stress stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, causing blood vessels to contract and increase blood pressure. That puts more pressure on weakened vessels and causes plaque that’s lining arteries to rupture. (Blood vessel dilation and weakness is routinely screened for in most preventive medicine visits — get yours if you’re over 35).
Home-related stress, such as family conflict, divorce, death of a spouse or violence, also can up the odds of a stroke.
Want to reduce your cardio risks? A three-month pilot study of folks with high blood pressure found that 15 minutes of yoga added each day to a five-days-a-week aerobic exercise routine reduces systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improves 10-year cardiovascular risk.
So, to diminish stress on your cardiovascular system, incorporate the dynamic duo of aerobics and yoga into your weekly routine.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
WASHINGTON — The United States will use pandemic-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden announced Thursday as he seeks to gain control of migration.
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.
LONDON/MADRID — Britain’s Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry’s American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday.
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis led the funeral of former Pope Benedict on Thursday, tenderly touching the coffin of his predecessor as he stood supported on a cane before tens of thousands of mourners, with some calling for the late pontiff to be made a saint.
One January day, my husband and I set off on a walk around our neighborhood. The temperature was a bone-chilling negative 19 degrees, and although we worked to get our blood pumping, our fingers and toes eventually revolted.
A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids.
A woman who lived at the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November told investigators she was awakened on the night of the murders by the sound of someone crying in one of the victim’s bedrooms — and then watched as a masked man walked past her and out o…