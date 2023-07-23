Flexologists: Trained experts at the StretchLab evaluate your needs and listen to your goals.
NOT SURE HOW far you should push that leg up or pull that arm across your body? There’s a place you can go to ‘get stretched’ by the experts: StretchLab in Bedford.
“Our team of highly trained flexologists will give you a deeper stretch than you could ever achieve on your own,” said Jason Vaillancourt, who co-owns StretchLab with wife Lenore.
Either 25 or 50 minutes, a typical introduction stretch includes an evaluation of an individual’s mobility and flexibility using StretchLab’s MAPS computer technology.
“It’s followed by an intake on the person’s goals and reasons for coming into StretchLab,” he said.
These reasons run the gamut from “13-year-old athletes to 84-year-old retirees and everyone in between.
“There’s no one reason why people find themselves at StretchLab,” said Vaillancourt. “Some clients are looking to improve their sports performance, some are looking to decrease joint pain, and others simply just want a great stretch … It is for anyone and everyone to help you move better and feel better.”
Whatever your reasons are, Vaillancourt said, the benefits of a professional assisted stretching routine are “tremendous,” including increased performance, reduced stress, increased ability to work out more frequently, decreased soreness and pain, and improved posture.
“Stretching increases general mobility and flexibility, too” he said. “Over time, a proper stretching routine increases your range of motion and flexibility, which makes everyday tasks easier and improves your quality of life … Stretching also allows you to stand taller, feel better, and spend more time with loved ones.”
Noting they opened StretchLab in December 2022, Vaillancourt said he and Lenore researched many kinds of businesses before arriving at a decision to purchase the franchise, one of more than 300 nationwide.
“Lenore and I both have experience working in the medical field — and as our kids got older, we wanted to do something different and together,” he said. “StretchLab offers a healthy, long-lasting path for people of any age, and that’s why it appealed to us.”
According to Vaillancourt, feedback received by their team indicates StretchLab also appeals to their membership.
“It is amazing the impact stretching has on almost everyone that comes in,” he said. “When members come in, they come in happy and leave even happier … It is a great feeling to know our team is making a direct impact on their daily lives and providing a service to people who want a healthier lifestyle.”
Acknowledging the support provided by the parent company, StretchLab, Vaillancourt said their franchise’s success results from their “amazing team of flexologists.”
“Each ‘Flex’ has a background in health care, such as athletic training, personal training, and exercise science educations,” he explained. “They also go through an intense stretch-training program before they start stretching our members.”
As for the future, Vaillancourt expressed optimism for their continued growth.
“We are in the process of opening two more locations in Salem and Nashua,” he said. “We are excited to help people of all ages ‘stretch’ themselves to new futures.”
To learn more about StretchLab in Bedford, visit stretchlab.com/location/Bedford.