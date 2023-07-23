StretchLab

Trained flexologists work with clients inside the StretchLab studio in Bedford.

 Photo Provided by StretchLab

Flexologists: Trained experts at the StretchLab evaluate your needs and listen to your goals.

NOT SURE HOW far you should push that leg up or pull that arm across your body? There’s a place you can go to ‘get stretched’ by the experts: StretchLab in Bedford.