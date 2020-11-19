The state has rejected a third suggestion by Manchester city officials for a facility to house homeless on the coldest of winter nights — the National Guard Armory parking lot.
The National Guard turned down Fire Chief Dan Goonan, the city’s emergency management director, in a letter on Wednesday. Goonan said he is now focusing on finding a location to house a large number of people throughout the winter, not just a surge center for the most frigid of nights.
“We’re looking at this as an emergency situation,” Goonan said.
While most attention has focused on approximately 70 people at the Hillsborough County courthouse, Goonan said his outreach workers have “eyes on” 200. He estimates as many as 400 may be living outdoors.
The state has previously rejected indoor use of the Armory and use of the Sununu Youth Services Center as surge centers.
The armory is used by the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, which needs the facility to support pandemic-related activity, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities wrote Goonan. The brigade also has been alerted for Middle East deployment in early 2022, he wrote.
“Because of the current level of training and activity ... the parking lot is not a viable option,” Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Gregory Heilshorn wrote in an email to a reporter.