In the wake of the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, conservative groups are taking aim at his other efforts to deliver debt cancellation to scores of Americans.

On Friday, the Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $39 billion in federal student loans held by more than 804,000 borrowers who have been in repayment for more than 20 years. The automatic loan cancellation is borne out of the Education Department’s attempt to fix decades of mismanagement of its income-driven repayment plans and is set to take place in the coming weeks.