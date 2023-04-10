NancyBella Rago, a Windham High School senior, left the New Hampshire Educational Theatre Guild’s recent state festival with a handful of award plaques and certificates.
One of them recognized her for excellence in writing and directing for her dramatic play, “A Reason to Live.”
The school’s production was one of two performances chosen by three judges to advance to this year’s New England Theatre Festival, to be held later this month in Maine.
“It’s so exciting. They worked so hard,” said Windham High’s theater director, Alison O’Brien, of the play’s production crew and four-person cast. “Acknowledgement and recognition of their work — it’s great.”
Nine high school theater groups participated in this year’s state festival, which was held April 7-8 at Gilford High School. They had been chosen at regional festivals held in March.
The state event culminated with the judges singling out specific students and schools for good work — in areas such as costume design, acting and lighting — and then announcing that Windham and Kingswood Regional High School, which staged “Starcrossed Lovers,” are going on to the New England festival.
Although students like to win awards, adult organizers of the festival downplay competition and stress that the event is a celebration of theater where students receive important feedback from the judges — known as adjudicators — who critique their performances, enjoy the theatrical works of others and bond with and learn from other teens.
“The wonderful thing about the festival is the connections that they make — being at a place where there are hundreds of students that are like-minded or have the same interests,” said director Jen Matzke, theater program adviser at John Stark Regional High School in Weare. “They are tremendously supportive of each other. So, the word ‘competition’ doesn’t really fit.”
Matzke, who calls theater a cooperative and collaborative art form, and Bedford High School theater director Evan Czyzowksi said they believe participating in the performing arts helps students develop an appreciation for theater and important life-long skills.
“I have 32 students here. Are they all going to go into theater? Of course not,” Czyzowski said. “But I think they are going to take the skills they learn here and bring it to anything they do in their career. (In) what career don’t you have to make a presentation? What you’ve learned here is going to help you be a confident person in front of other people.”
Anthony Sousa, Allie Merrill, and Dashua Ough were the cast members of Plymouth Regional High School’s production of “Dinners with Augie,” written by playwright Scott Charles.
They had spent approximately two months rehearsing the play’s 32-page script. The show was also part of their school’s regular performance season.
Part of the enjoyment of participating in festivals, said Ough, 17, is “gaining insight from these high class actors who are the judges doing good critiques. They make us better actors as a whole. But also getting to meet all these amazing actors from other schools, making those connections.”
At the festival, students made friends, cheered each other on and danced together.
And they gathered in several student forums — a key part of learning from each other by discussing their performances.
Those forums, according to Czyzowksi, are intended for the teens to ask each other about why they staged the performances the way they did without being judgmental. They might ask: Why did you use those costumes? Why did you choose that lighting?
“They bring back the experience they have here to their next show,” Czyzowski said.
The feedback from the judges about each show, the directors said, is intended to uplift the students. And it’s balanced: telling students what they did that was great with what they can do to make their show better.
“If a critique is ‘we couldn’t hear you in the scene’ it’s not just ‘speak louder,’ it’s ‘you want to be louder so we don’t lose your character because you’re valuable on the stage with everyone else.’ When they’re hearing that they’re encouraged,” Czyzowski said.