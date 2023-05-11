SCHOOLS-PHONES

With the Yondr system, phones are sealed inside a pouch at the start of school. Students tap the pouch on an unlocking base to open it as they leave at the end of the day.

 Yondr via Washington Post

When students returned to school during the pandemic, educators quickly saw a change in their cellphone habits. More than ever, they were glued to the devices during class — posting on social media, searching YouTube, texting friends.

So this year, schools in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California and others banned the devices in class to curb student obsession, learning disruption, disciplinary incidents and mental health worries.