Michael Perez

MICHAEL PEREZ

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Association of School Principals has selected Michael Perez as the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Community stakeholders at Campbell High School in Litchfield commented that they had “never seen students so emphatically positive about an administrator.”

Educators shared that Perez is supportive of what they do both in and out of the classroom. Members of the student panel shared that “Mr. Perez is like a father-figure at our school. He takes the time to work with you to make you the best version of yourself. However, the ‘Perez-Effect’ (disciplinarian) kicks-in, when necessary, but we get it …he’s just doing his job … he is honest and fair and understands that we’re not just students, we’re humans.”