Danny Richman and Ben Whittle can be seen at Danny’s home in Hemel Hempstead, a town north of London. Richman used the AI tool GPT-3 to build a tool Whittle, who has dyslexia, can use to send clients more professional messages.

 the washington post/James Forde

Ben Whittle, a pool installer and landscaper in rural England, worried his dyslexia would mess up his emails to new clients. Then one of his clients had an idea: Why not let a chatbot do the talking?

The client, a tech consultant named Danny Richman, had been playing around with an artificial intelligence tool called GPT-3 that can instantly write convincing passages of text on any topic by command.