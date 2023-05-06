Fleeing Sudanese seek refuge in Chad

Sudanese refugees, who fled the violence in their country, build their makeshift shelter as they wait to be placed in a refugee camp near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, on Saturday.

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

RIYADH — Envoys from Sudan’s warring military factions — the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — were in Jeddah for talks on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said, as international mediators pressed for an end to the three-week old conflict.

The U.S.-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.