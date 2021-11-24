JASON SUDEIKIS (“Ted Lasso”) has not been resting on his laurels. Recently heard in the ultraviolet Marvel-inspired Hulu cartoon “Hit-Monkey,” he appears in the 2021 drama “South of Heaven” streaming today on AMC+.
Here he stars as a recently released parolee out to help his girlfriend (Evangeline Lilly) through her terminal illness. But even these good intentions can’t keep him from a few “side jobs.”
Shot in Texas in March 2020, just before COVID shut down most movie production, “South of Heaven” had a limited recent release and received poor to middling reviews.
• Also shot in Texas, the 2021 documentary “Cusp” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) follows three teenage girls navigating a path between adolescence and womanhood in a world where “there is no normal” anymore.
• A spoof on a docuseries, or just a filmed podcast, “How to With John Wilson” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its second season. In each segment, the titular host contemplates a different subject with downbeat commentary accompanied by clever tongue-in-cheek shots of New York City streetscapes at their least glamorous. The overall effect wavers between clever and precious.
In this season opener, he wonders if he should give up the renter’s life and plunge into the city’s daunting real estate scene. It’s funny when we see some of the grungy places he’s rented, subleased and shared over the years. The street outside of one illegal sublet was used as an exterior shot on a recent TV thriller (NBC’s “The Brave”) to depict a Syrian terrorist compound, an effect that was executed with “minimal set dressing.”
Wilson has an infectious self-deprecating wit, but it’s difficult for him to maintain his sad sack approach when mulling a real estate deal. It’s hard to sympathize with anybody whining, bragging and or complaining about their chance to buy a New York City building for $900,000. The best thing about “How To” is the parade of street scenes and the fact that each episode is appropriately short.
• Discovery is at it again. Some years back, the cable outlet was rightfully shamed for airing programs that purported to prove the existence of mermaids. Now, its premium streaming service Discovery+ offers “Demon in the White House,” a “shock documentary” that wonders whether grieving widowed first ladies invited evil entities to dwell at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
We see “experts” offer speculative opinion to the effect that if you were an all-powerful evil supernatural entity, there would be no better place on Earth from which to wreak havoc. There’s a comic book logic to such speculations, but they are based on nothing.
The ideas thrown about in “Demon” would not be out of place in some remake of “The Omen.” But dressing them up as nonfiction, even in something sold as a “shock documentary” borders on the incendiary at a time when YouTube is filled with recruiting films for groups from ISIS to QAnon using similarly ridiculous notions. “Demon” isn’t just dumb; it’s dangerously stupid.
Holiday highlights
• Jimmy Durante narrates “Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-G).
• Boris Karloff narrates “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G).
• Fred Astaire narrates “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-G).
• Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion Christmas Magic 2021” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
• A singing duo reunites for the holidays in the 2021 romance “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Jonathan Winters and John Goodman provide voices in “Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-G).
• A boy learns to share on “Five More Sleeps ’til Christmas” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
• Secret Santa gets complicated on “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Skits from down the decades on “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (9:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• A novelty record inspires a cartoon on “Grandma Got Run Over by A Reindeer” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-G).
• A new litter rings in the season in the 2021 romance “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” (10 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Other highlights
• The “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presentation of the ballet “Coppelia” blends dance and animation.
• A captain can’t control his precinct on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A heartbroken record store owner (John Cusack) looks back at his life through his playlist in the 2000 adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel “High Fidelity” (9:45 p.m., Cinemax).
Series notes
A Ranger roves on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Quentin Tarantino is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Ellie Kemper visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Gwyneth Paltrow, Kal Penn and Hardy sit down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Larry David and Coldplay drop by “The Late Late Show With James Corden (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).