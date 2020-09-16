Let’s not sugarcoat this. No Peeps until springtime.
A pandemic-related pause in the production of the iconic sugar-coated candy means no smooshy marshmallow treats for Halloween or the upcoming holiday season.
Pennsylvania-based Just Born Quality Confections says it will be skipping Halloween and holiday-themed Peeps in order to meet the high demand it expects next Easter.
News of the shortage has left Peeps-loving locals disappointed.
It’s also another reminder that losing even the smallest things can leave a bad taste in your mouth.
Renee King of Fremont has always looked forward to Peeps at the holidays and made sure they found their way into her kids’ Christmas stockings and Easter baskets.
“They remind me of when I was a kid. Of course in those days there was a choice of like two colors. They were always a special treat,” she said.
Peeps around this time of year are usually found in fun shapes like pumpkins, ghosts, spooky cats and monsters at Halloween and Christmas trees, snowmen and gingerbread men during the holiday season, but the company said they won’t return until 2021.
While authorities deemed Just Born an “essential business,” the company halted production in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The third-generation family-owned company, which was founded in 1923 and is the 10th-largest candy maker in the United States, produces seasonal Hot Tamales and Mike and Ike candies as well, but they’ll be absent this year, too.
“As you may know, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily suspended production of our candy brands to ensure the health and safety of our associates. In early May, we resumed limited production after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates,” the company said in a statement.
“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forgo production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies.”
Peeps are considered the No. 1 brand of non-chocolate Easter candy, and according to company statistics, in a typical year Just Born makes enough Peeps to circle the globe twice.
Exeter author and parent coach Dr. Dawn Huebner described the impact of the Peeps shortage as a perfect example of the maxim that “grief” is personal.
“Can children still dress up on Halloween even though they can’t knock on doors? Of course they can,” she said. “Can parents still buy candy? Sure. Do people even associate Peeps with Halloween? It doesn’t really matter. What matters is the sense of loss. The reminder once again that these times are anything but normal, and that the many, many things that anchor us to our lives and the passage of time are, quite simply, gone.”
While the lack of Peeps won’t bother Raymond resident Shirley Dupuis, her daughter feels differently.
“I don’t eat them, but I know my daughter is very upset,” she said.
Karin Doherty will miss the Peeps this season as well. She usually buys them for her children but often ends up eating them herself.
“Peeps are the best,” the Fremont woman said.
Doherty prefers them stale, and she’s not alone.
“I like them stale and when they get a little bit hard,” said Dee Katz of Raymond. “But I wouldn’t buy them — I eat my grandson’s.”