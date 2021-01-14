The National Suicide Prevention Council offers these warning signs to watch for:
• Talking about or threatening to hurt or kill oneself
• Seeking firearms, drugs or other lethal means
• Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide
• Direct or less directs statements of suicidal intent (“Everything would be easier if I weren’t around”)
• Feeling hopeless
• Feeling rage or uncontrollable anger, or seeking revenge
• Feeling trapped
• Dramatic mood changes
• Having no sense of purpose in life
• Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities
• Increasing alcohol or drug use
• Withdrawing from friends, family and society
• Feeling anxious or agitated
• Being unable to sleep - or sleeping all the time
If you see warning signs:
• Ask directly about suicidal feelings
• Let them know you care
• Keep them away from anything that may cause harm (guns, pills, ropes, knives, vehicles)
• Stay with them until a parent or professional is involved
• Offer a message of hope. Let htem know you will assist them in getting help.
• Connect them with help.
CALL the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Text-based chat is also available through the website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Or contact your local mental health center.
In an emergency, call 911.