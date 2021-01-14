The National Suicide Prevention Council offers these warning signs to watch for:

• Talking about or threatening to hurt or kill oneself

• Seeking firearms, drugs or other lethal means

• Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide

• Direct or less directs statements of suicidal intent (“Everything would be easier if I weren’t around”)

• Feeling hopeless

• Feeling rage or uncontrollable anger, or seeking revenge

• Feeling trapped

• Dramatic mood changes

• Having no sense of purpose in life

• Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities

• Increasing alcohol or drug use

• Withdrawing from friends, family and society

• Feeling anxious or agitated

• Being unable to sleep - or sleeping all the time

If you see warning signs:

• Ask directly about suicidal feelings

• Let them know you care

• Keep them away from anything that may cause harm (guns, pills, ropes, knives, vehicles)

• Stay with them until a parent or professional is involved

• Offer a message of hope. Let htem know you will assist them in getting help.

• Connect them with help.

CALL the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Text-based chat is also available through the website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Or contact your local mental health center.

In an emergency, call 911.