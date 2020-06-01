The Sullivan County Health Care employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has now tested negative after a second test, according to Ted Purdy, the nursing home administrator.
“We’re really pleased she’s in good health, and look forward to having her back,” Purdy said.
County officials were informed on May 22 that the woman, a part-time employee, tested positive for the infectious respiratory illness that has killed more than 200 people in New Hampshire and more than 100,000 nationwide. The majority of the New Hampshire deaths have been of people over the age of 60 and who live in long-term care facilities like nursing homes. The woman who tested positive would have been the first Sullivan County Health employee to test positive for the illness. None of the nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Purdy said that under the guidance of state health officials, the woman will be tested one more time and if negative again she will be allowed to come back to work. County Manager Derek Ferland said the woman may never have had the illness.
“Although impossible to say for sure, it is likely that the initial test was a false positive based on the absence of symptoms and all immediate family members were also tested with negative results,” Ferland said in a letter addressed to county residents. “This is excellent news and we remain hopeful and confident that COVID-19 is not present in the staff or residents of Sullivan County Health Care.”
The nursing home has 220 employees and 130 residents, and all of them were tested last month as part of the county’s efforts to keep COVID-19 out of the facility. The employee who tested positive has a sample taken on May 17, and she ended up working two shifts before the results came back.
Purdy said the county home is continuing with a plan to test all employees every 10 days, and to screen all residents every day for symptoms. The home will also test 10% of the residents every 10 days.
“This aggressive testing posture will help us stay one step ahead of the virus and facilitate a rapid response should we get another positive test result,” Ferland said.
With the testing regimen in place, Purdy said the home is ready to start allowing for modified visits again. The “drive-thru” visits will allow staff, the residents, and the visitors to keep a safe distance while wearing appropriate protective gear like masks, Purdy said. The new visiting protocol will go into effect on June 8, he said. More details on the protocol will be sent out to family members of residents this week.