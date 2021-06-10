Laconia’s Bike Week comes roaring back
LACONIA — Billed as the world’s oldest motorcycle rally, the 96th running of Laconia Motorcycle Week starts Saturday with the Peter Makris Memorial Run, a “feet-up” charity ride through scenic hills, lakes and small towns.
Open ceremonies for the ride are at 10 a.m. in the NASWA Resort’s parking lot on Weirs Boulevard.
The event, in its 15th year, is named after NASWA Resort’s patriarch and benefits the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count Program, Laconia Fire Department’s Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and the Building Dreams for Marines program.
This year the New Hampshire Leathernecks and the U.S. Marine Corps’ motorcycle club lead the ride, which begins at 10:30 a.m. and is escorted by state and local police.
Then, at 12:30 p.m., head back to NASWA’s NAZBar and Grill for a post-ride party with the James Montgomery Band.
In addition, look for music, food, drink and revelry throughout the rally at the High Octane Saloon (formerly the Broken Spoke Saloon) and the Sucker Punch Saloon at the Weirs Beach Drive-in and the Tower Hill Tavern.
Another highlight this weekend is the entertaining FIM North American Vintage Road Racing Championships at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The AMA Gypsy Tour leaves rally headquarters on Lakeside Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a ride to the speedway. The tour includes a half-off discount for race tickets and a lap around the track.
Laconia Motorcycle Week runs through Sunday, June 20.
Info: naswa.com and laconiamcweek.com.
A prince of a show on the Seacoast
PORTSMOUTH — The Seacoast Repertory Theatre today opens its production of “Pippin,” about a medieval prince and his quest for a meaningful life.
Director-choreographer Bryan Knowlton offers a new interpretation of the Broadway favorite. His take foregoes the circus theme to cast more light on Pippin’s personal journey.
Pippin depicts the tumultuous journey of the real-life first son of Charlemagne, the emperor who unified western Europe in the Middle Ages.
Though this version slows down the story in parts, there is plenty of famed choreographer Bob Fosse’s razzle dazzle.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays through July 18.
The Rep is expanding its seating limits to 95 for each show, at about 45 percent of capacity. Select performances will also be available for livestreaming.
Info: 603-433-4472 or seacoastrep.org/tickets.
Doug Flutie Band at Lakeport
LACONIA — With some help from the Flutie Brothers Band, which includes former NFL and Boston College star Doug Flutie and his brother Darren, the Lakeport Opera House will host its first show in 61 years on Saturday.
The restored 1882 landmark will offer musical performances, stand-up comedy, theater productions and magic shows, as well as community events.
More than $1 million was invested into renovating the 30,000-square foot building over the last three years.
A soft opening for the venue is scheduled for Friday, with the public opening the following day. Other scheduled performances include: comedian Lenny Clarke on June 17; Jay Psaros and Chuck McDermott on June 18; David Nail on July 2 and 3; Houston Bernard Band on July 9; The Little Mermen on July 11; Dancing Dream — ABBA Tribute July 17; Steve Sweeney Aug. 5; and medium Maureen Hancock on Aug. 8.
Info: lakeportopera.com.
Market Days set for August
CONCORD — It’s official: Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival’s will make its 47th appearance Aug. 19-21.
The three-day street fair on Main Street will feature more than 100 vendors, along with music on stages in Bicentennial Square, Eagle Square and on South Main Street. There will be food and a beer tent, as well as a KidZone and Touch-A-Truck event with emergency and construction vehicles.
Red River Theatres, a longtime fixture in downtown Concord, will screen an outdoor movie.
There is no admission fee.
Info: marketdaysfestival.com.