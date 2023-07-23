Brett Sweeney

Summer safety tips: How to keep the sun, water, bugs and that questionable picinic potato salad from getting the best of you.

DURING THE SUMMER, many people flock to outdoor activities and fun in the sun. Unfortunately, this excitement can lead to an upswing in the number of summer-related injuries and illnesses. From sunburns to accidents, it is crucial to be aware of common hazards. Preventive measures are key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer. Below are five frequent summer injuries and illnesses seen at our Immediate Care locations and in the Emergency Room, along with tips on how to avoid them.