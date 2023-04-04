AS I NEVER TIRE of writing, my favorite documentaries tell me something I never knew. That certainly applies to “The Sun Queen” on “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). “Sun Queen” profiles the Hungarian-born scientist, engineer and architect Maria Telkes, who devoted some 60 years to popularizing the idea of solar-powered homes and devices.

Along the way, “Sun Queen” informs us that the notion of using the sun to heat homes and water and power engines did not begin in the “energy crisis” of the 1970s, but had been around since the late 19th century.