YDC in Manchester
Sununu Youth Development Center in Manchester.

 Union Leader File

Tensions are mounting between workers at New Hampshire’s youth detention center and state officials after several serious injuries to staff, including one employee with three concussions from recent assaults, according to the employees’ union.

The State Employees Association, which represents staffers at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and many other state employees, says conditions have become more dangerous while center staff have been required to work overtime shifts for the past week.