Tensions are mounting between workers at New Hampshire’s youth detention center and state officials after several serious injuries to staff, including one employee with three concussions from recent assaults, according to the employees’ union.
The State Employees Association, which represents staffers at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and many other state employees, says conditions have become more dangerous while center staff have been required to work overtime shifts for the past week.
“The current staff here are more than burnt out,” read a statement issued Wednesday by the union. Despite a pay increase over the summer, the center has struggled to hire and maintain staff.
“We know from experience that the staff and residents at SYSC are safe when the facility is staffed appropriately,” said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, in an email.
Mandatory overtime so far has been the only way to ensure safe staffing levels at the Sununu Center, Leon said.
The center is operating with less than half the front-line staff it typically would need to care for about 12 children and teenagers in custody. The youths range in age from 10 to 17, though most are in their late teens.
Workers from other parts of the state Department of Health and Human Services are being offered overtime pay for volunteering to work at the facility.
Sununu Center staff and juvenile probation officers have been required to work mandatory overtime shifts for the last week. An employee can be fired for refusing too many of these overtime shifts, the union said Wednesday.
Leon said leaders in the Division of Children Youth and Family and the state Department of Health and Human Services have met eight times since August with Sununu Center staff, staff from the Division of Children Youth and Families, and the State Employees Association.
On top of the mandatory overtime and recruitment of other state workers to staff the facility, Leon said the department has created a retention bonus for staff at the Sununu Center and other direct-care facilities, and has raised staff pay.
Repeat calls for help
Staff have said they feel unsafe around the children and teenagers, some of whom have faced significant trauma and have been accused of serious crimes, and nearly all of whom have mental and behavioral health challenges.
Since August, police and emergency medical services have been called to the center 10 times, according to the union, and staffers have been badly hurt.
Two had to have surgery after the assaults, and two have suffered concussions. One worker has had three concussions since August. Youth have bitten several workers. During one state police response, the union said, a youth tried to grab a state trooper’s gun.
Three youths incarcerated at the center also have been sent to the hospital with injuries.
Years of inadequate funding have slowly bled the facility, the union said. The uncertain future of the Sununu Center and the current tight labor market have created serious staff shortages, but the union said programs have been slowly cut from the center for years.
Once, the facility offered career and technical education options for youth, with woodworking courses, culinary courses and an auto shop. The union said none of these programs exist at the Sununu Center now.
In a related development, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved without debate a $500,000 contract for Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services Inc. of Manchester to continue to provide youth counselor staffing at the Sununu Center while work continues on a new treatment center to replace it.
This contract from state dollars extends staffing services from Oct. 31 to the end of April to give the Legislature time to come up with a new closure date for the SYSC.
“These temporary staff provide constant surveillance to ensure a safe and secure environment free from assaults, escapes, attempted suicides, and other potentially dangerous situations,” said Joseph Ribsam, director of the Division of Children, Youth and Families.
Ribsam said Tuesday that the agency was providing eight temporary staff members for the facility.
Legislative impasse hurt
Gov. Chris Sununu said he is urging lawmakers to address the situation.
“I remain committed to working with the Legislature to close the Youth Detention Center once and for all while implementing a future solution that ensures robust service in a more appropriate setting,” Sununu said in a statement.
Last spring, House and Senate negotiators were unable to reach agreement on some key features of the replacement facility, including the number of beds it would include.
As a result, legislation died and the March 30, 2023 closure date stayed in place.
At that time, top lawmakers and state agency officials said that deadline was impossible to meet.
Cassandra Sanchez, the state’s child advocate, has urged the Legislature to come up with a permanent replacement for SYSC by April 2025 but to put programming changes in place in the meantime so these juveniles receive treatment that is more appropriate.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved this same contract at its meeting last Friday.
Ribsam told the group it will be a challenge for the state to transition from a program that’s treatment and not incarceration-centered.
This will require recruiting more staff with behavioral health skills while the country is in the midst of a chronic workforce shortage for these workers.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, who chairs the House Finance Committee working group in charge of the DCYF budget, said, “I apologized to Director Ribsam because the problems he is experiencing now are connected to our inability to reach an agreement,” Edwards said.
“I think we’re all on the same page now for both a short- and long-term approach.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she was working with Ribsam and other stakeholders on a permanent solution.
“This is a very delicate and critical situation. The Legislature has to address this issue as soon as possible,” Warmington said.